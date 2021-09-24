UN General Assembly | Abbas gives Israel one year to leave the Palestinian Territories

(United Nations) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel “one year” to “withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories,” otherwise he threatened not to recognize the Hebrew state within the 1967 borders.

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 3:50 pm

In his virtual address to the General Assembly of the United Nations, the chairman again called on the Secretary General of the world organization, Antonio Guterres, to “convene an international peace conference”.

But he accompanied this request with a kind of ultimatum: Israel had “one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem”.

“We are ready to work this year to demarcate the borders and resolve all issues related to the final status of two future states, Israel and Palestine,” he said.

“If we fail, what is the point in maintaining recognition of Israel on the basis of the 1967 borders?” “President Abbas started.

In addition to this threat, he assured that in a year’s time the Palestinian Authority would appeal to the International Court of Justice on “the legality of the occupation of the territories of the Palestinian state.”

The international peace process to achieve a “two-state solution” has stalled for several years.

Israel immediately brushed aside the demands of the Palestinian leader.

It “shows once again that it no longer represents anything,” responded the Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan. “Those who genuinely support peace and negotiations do not wave threats and delusional ultimatums from the UN platform,” he added.