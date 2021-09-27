UN General Assembly | Afghanistan and Burma voiceless after backstage negotiations

(United Nations) On the last day of the UN General Assembly on Monday, Afghanistan and Burma were denied speech after international negotiations aimed to prevent cacophony when officials from these two countries met to demand their state’s annual speech.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 10:07 am Updated at 3:28 pm

Philippe RATER Agence France-Presse

Of the 193 UN members, two will escape the rule that gives everyone the right to express their opinion. A curiosity including the marathon in which a hundred leaders and dozen of ministers will brave the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.

Only four cases of contamination within the Brazilian delegation were reported. But without the obligation to detect a disease, to test before entering the UN or to prove his vaccination, how many cases really? The UN ensures that the strict rules imposed for the 2021 edition – 7 delegation members, masks and distancing – have been observed.

On Monday evening, the UN broadcast showed the Afghan ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, a cabinet member of the ousted President Ashraf Ghani, although he was dismissed by the Taliban. But in the morning, surprise, Afghanistan is no longer registered.

“This country has withdrawn its participation in the general debate,” announced General Assembly spokeswoman Monica Grayley, adding that “no justification” was given for this extreme decision.

When asked by AFP whether this withdrawal, which was accompanied by a double conflicting request for intervention, was due to an agreement between Washington, Beijing and Moscow similar to the one recently concluded for Burma, several diplomats claimed that it was.

“I imagine” that there has been an agreement between these powers, suggests an ambassador of the Security Council on condition of anonymity. “This is a wise decision,” added another diplomat, while the head of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov spoke at the weekend of active and concerted cooperation between Russia, China, Pakistan and the USA against the Taliban.

In search of international recognition, the Taliban, which has been in power since August, asked the UN only last week that their new Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, could intervene at the UN. This request was “too late” to be considered, a UN official told AFP.

Mysterious absence

For Burma, the junta in power since the February 1st coup, and the Burmese rebel ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who was elected by former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and is still accredited to the UN, all two called on behalf of the party speak of this country. “An agreement was reached between the US, Russia and China,” so that the latter would not have a say, an ambassador from one of these three powers recently declared anonymously.

“Inconspicuous,” Kyaw Moe Tun had confirmed to AFP, supported by a majority of the international community and recently the target of an alleged conspiracy to force him to resign, even if it means killing him if he refuses.

In May the junta appointed an ex-soldier to replace him, but the appointment has still not been approved by the United Nations.

The appointment of new representatives for both Afghanistan and Burma is carried out by a UN commission, which includes the USA, Russia and China in particular. Consensus is the rule, but for these two countries “there is none, so there will be a vote,” a UN official predicts at the General Assembly in the coming months.

In contrast to these two cases, Guinea was due to speak to the UN on Monday evening, where a recent military coup overthrew President Alpha Condé’s power. The Guinean ambassador, Aly Diane, appointed by the deposed head of state, was among the speakers.

Other curiosities include the absence of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is known to love large international meetings, for a week. Two years ago, he was the focus of attention in New York City while trying to bring together the enemy presidents of the United States and Iran.

This year, the French President of the UN announced successively that he would come to New York and then speak on video on the first day after the American Joe Biden, before finally giving his diplomatic chief the voice of France. Jean-Yves Le Drian called again on Monday for a “P5 summit” (the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom) to re-open the dialogue. Oddly enough, he spoke in a pre-recorded video after spending 5 days in New York City.

“It is rare for any of the five permanent members of the Security Council to intervene on the last day,” said a European diplomat. “Surprisingly, I’ve never seen that before,” replied an ambassador who is a member of the Security Council. To justify the absence of its president, France limited itself to pointing out the sanitary conditions.