UN General Assembly | Afghanistan removed from the speech list on Monday

(United Nations) The Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations has called for his country to be removed from the list of members of the United Nations that will speak on Monday on the final day of the General Assembly debate.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 10:07 am

“This country has withdrawn its participation in the general debate,” General Assembly President spokeswoman Monica Grayley told AFP, adding that “no reason was given”.

Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, a cabinet member of ousted President Ashraf Ghani, was due to speak at the end of the day on the schedule that was still in place overnight.

“It can only be the mission (which he heads) that withdrew his name,” a UN official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Afghan mission to the United Nations could not be reached immediately.

The Taliban, who have been in power in Afghanistan since August, asked the UN to allow the new foreign minister they appointed to intervene before the UN General Assembly. However, her application a week ago was too late to be considered, another UN official said on condition of anonymity.

In the case of Burma, where two conflicting requests to speak to the UN – by the junta and the ambassador appointed by Aung San Suu Kyi – had been made, an informal agreement was reached between states, Russia and China, to keep this country from speaking, said recently an ambassador of one of these three powers AFP on condition of anonymity.