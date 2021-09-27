UN General Assembly | Afghanistan removed from the speech list on Monday

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 27, 2021
2

(United Nations) The Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations has called for his country to be removed from the list of members of the United Nations that will speak on Monday on the final day of the General Assembly debate.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 10:07 am

“This country has withdrawn its participation in the general debate,” General Assembly President spokeswoman Monica Grayley told AFP, adding that “no reason was given”.

Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, a cabinet member of ousted President Ashraf Ghani, was due to speak at the end of the day on the schedule that was still in place overnight.

“It can only be the mission (which he heads) that withdrew his name,” a UN official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Afghan mission to the United Nations could not be reached immediately.

The Taliban, who have been in power in Afghanistan since August, asked the UN to allow the new foreign minister they appointed to intervene before the UN General Assembly. However, her application a week ago was too late to be considered, another UN official said on condition of anonymity.

In the case of Burma, where two conflicting requests to speak to the UN – by the junta and the ambassador appointed by Aung San Suu Kyi – had been made, an informal agreement was reached between states, Russia and China, to keep this country from speaking, said recently an ambassador of one of these three powers AFP on condition of anonymity.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 27, 2021
2
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Withdrawal of American troops | The Taliban’s advance was predictable, experts say

Withdrawal of American troops | The Taliban’s advance was predictable, experts say

August 9, 2021
Photo of Netherlands: End of 1.5 meter rule – Controversial passport |

Netherlands: End of 1.5 meter rule – Controversial passport |

September 25, 2021
Photo of First predictions: Union and SPD tight |

First predictions: Union and SPD tight |

September 26, 2021
Photo of Prince Andrew admits he was a victim of sexual assault

Prince Andrew admits he was a victim of sexual assault

September 25, 2021
Back to top button