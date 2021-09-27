UN General Assembly | Burma and Afghanistan after backstage negotiations

(United Nations) On the last Monday of Heads of State or Government speeches at the UN General Assembly, Burma and Afghanistan will not speak. A curiosity, among other things, of the diplomatic marathon, in which, despite the pandemic, a hundred leaders and dozen of ministers will have come to New York.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 10:07 am Updated at 10:47 am

Philippe RATER Agence France-Presse

In the original UN program, the general debate was supposed to end one after the other with Burma, Guinea and Afghanistan, the latter country for the night from Sunday to Monday with Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, a member of the cabinet of the ousted President Ashraf Ghani, despite being dismissed by the Taliban.

But at the beginning of the resumption of speeches, surprise, Afghanistan is no longer registered. “This country has withdrawn its participation in the general debate,” said spokeswoman for the President of the General Assembly, Monica Grayley, to the AFP news agency.

Guinea, where a junta has taken power, continues to be represented by the UN ambassador, Aly Diane, who is appointed by the deposed executive.

But Ghulam Isaczai will not appear at the prestigious international forum.

The Taliban, which has ruled since August, asked the UN a week ago that the new Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, appointed by them, could intervene at the UN. But her request is too late to be considered, a UN official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Was the double, contradicting request for intervention on Afghanistan the subject of an agreement between Washington, Beijing and Moscow, similar to what happened for Burma?

“An agreement was reached between the USA, Russia and China,” so that the Burmese rebel representative Kyaw Moe Tun would not have a say, had recently entrusted an ambassador from one of these three powers on condition of anonymity.

“Inconspicuous,” affirmed AFP Kyaw Moe Tun, the latest target in an alleged conspiracy to persuade him to resign, even if it means killing him if he refuses.

Since the military coup on February 1, this ambassador, elected by former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has retained his seat at the United Nations, supported by the international community. In May, the junta appointed an ex-soldier to replace him but not yet received any UN support.

His appointment as the new representative for Afghanistan is made by a UN commission composed in particular of the USA, Russia and China. Consensus is the rule and for the two countries “there is no, so there will be a vote” in the coming months of the General Assembly, suggests a UN official.

Mysterious absence

“How encouraging that the General Assembly is meeting again in person,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday, after having met mostly virtually over the past year. “Don’t we all want to ‘go back to normal’? He asked.

But not all Europeans followed his example.

French President Emmanuel Macron has successively announced to the United Nations that he will come to New York and then speak on video on the first day after the American Joe Biden to finally give his diplomatic leader the voice of France to express this will be monday.

By video while he was physically present at the United Nations for five days.

“It is rare for any of the five permanent members of the Security Council to intervene on the last day,” said a European diplomat. “Surprisingly, I’ve never seen that before,” replied an ambassador who is a member of the Security Council. France enigmatically limited itself to conjuring up the sanitary conditions.

If Washington, fearing a hotbed of a pandemic, did everything it could to keep leaders from coming to New York with strict rules – masks, distancing, seven people per delegation to the United Nations – their request remained uncertain.

Ironically, on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, flanked by about twenty people, walked through the corridors of the UN, AFP discovered.

In the end, four cases of COVID-19 were officially identified, all in the delegation of Brazil, a country whose president Jair Bolsonaro continues to oppose the vaccine even though his wife used her visit to New York to get a dose.

But without the obligation to reveal his infection, to test before entering the UN or to prove his vaccination, how many cases really?

The UN restrictions act as a deterrent. On the first day of the debate, only 1,929 people passed the security gates, according to the organization, compared to 26,000 in 2019.

A total of around 200 speeches will be given. Hundreds of bilateral meetings were also organized in frantic speed dating inside and outside the United Nations, sometimes improvised on the sidewalks near the NGO travel agency, the committee learned.