UN hosts humanitarian conference for Afghanistan

The United Nations warns: if no more money circulates, Afghanistan is threatened with a humanitarian catastrophe. A conference of high-ranking donors is now supposed to remedy the situation.

New York (AP) – In light of the looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, the United Nations has announced a high-level aid conference for the country. The ministerial-level meeting is due to take place on September 13 in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Geneva, as the world organization announced on Friday in New York.

“The conference will work for a rapid increase in funding so that the vital humanitarian operation can continue,” he said. According to the UN, there is also a threat of humanitarian disaster in the country, which Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) also fears over the coming winter.

The food situation continues to worsen

Almost half of the 38 million people in Afghanistan were in need of humanitarian assistance. According to the UN, one in three Afghans does not know where their next meal will come from. Almost half of all children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition over the next 12 months.

Guterres recently called for additional food, temporary housing and medical supplies to be urgently imported into the country, given the severe drought and severe winter looming in Afghanistan. He called on everyone involved to allow safe and unhindered access to life-saving relief supplies and to all aid workers. According to the UN, the food reserves of the World Food Program should last until the end of September.