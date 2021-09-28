UN: Humanitarian aid in Myanmar

Hundreds of thousands of people in Myanmar have been displaced from their homes and millions are in need of humanitarian assistance. It’s not just the pandemic to blame. The UN warns of a crisis.

Yangon (AP) – Myanmar is facing a serious humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations. The reasons are the military coup and the corona pandemic. The United Nations Emergency Aid Office (OCHA) has announced that three million people in the Southeast Asian country are already in need of humanitarian assistance.

Families in large cities such as Yangon and Mandalay as well as residents of conflict regions in the south-east and west of the country are particularly affected. According to the UN, more than 220,000 people have already been expelled from their homes since the February 1 coup.

Many lived in precarious conditions in self-built emergency shelters in remote areas or in the jungle, where they did not even have access to basic services. In some areas, food is said to be scarce. However, it is difficult to reach people. Bureaucratic hurdles also hampered aid, he said.

Corona pandemic

The corona crisis also continues to cause great concern: so far, authorities have reported 455,000 infections and 17,000 deaths related to Covid-19. “However, the numbers are probably higher, but there are not enough testing facilities in the country,” the United Nations Emergency Relief Office said.

The military returned to power eight months ago and placed de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest. The 76-year-old must currently answer in court. The generals repress all resistance. Thousands of opponents have already been killed or arrested.