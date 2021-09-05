UN Secretary General calls on all Afghans to end the violence

(United Nations) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a report presented to the Security Council over the weekend, calls on all Afghans to end the violence immediately as he fears a new civil war in Afghanistan.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 10:00 am

“I call for an immediate end to violence, respect for the security and rights of all Afghans and respect for Afghanistan’s international obligations, including all international agreements that this country has complied with,” says this as yet unpublished and received document from AFP .

“I urge the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the greatest restraint in order to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be met,” he said in this document, which is intended to renew the mandate of the political UN Mission in Afghanistan was created, which expires on September 17th.

The Taliban claimed on Sunday that they had gained ground in the Panchir Valley, the last major hotbed of armed resistance against the new masters of Afghanistan.

According to the United Nations, the country’s humanitarian crisis affects 18 million people, or half the population. The United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan is only 38% funded and the organization is desperately looking for nearly $ 800 million, according to the Secretary-General’s report.

“I call on all donors to renew their support so that the vital response is urgently strengthened, delivered on time and the suffering is alleviated,” says Antonio Guterres, who convened an international meeting in Geneva on September 13 to discuss humanitarian aid for Increase Afghanistan.

The UN chief also calls on “all countries to accept the admission of Afghan refugees and to refrain from any deportation”.

Reports of severe human rights abuses across the country are of great concern, especially reports of increasing human rights violations against Afghan women and girls, leading to fears of a return to the darkest days.

stresses Antonio Guterres

“It is important that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected. It is also important to have an inclusive government that represents all Afghans, including women and different ethnic groups, ”added the UN chief, as this new executive branch has not yet been announced.