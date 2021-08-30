UN Security Council Increases Pressure on Taliban With Resolution

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is drawing to a close. Under the impression of the dramatic developments in the Hindu Kush, the UN Security Council is trying to hold the Taliban to account.

New York (AP) – The UN Security Council is increasing pressure on Islamist Taliban militants to allow Afghans to leave their homelands unhindered.

A corresponding resolution was adopted Monday by the most powerful UN body with 13 votes in favor, Russia and China abstained.

In the resolution submitted to the German news agency, the Security Council refers to commitments made on Friday by the Taliban that Afghans are allowed to leave the country unhindered at any time and by any means possible. The Security Council “expects the Taliban to comply with these obligations and all others,” he said.

The resolution, which was presented by Britain and France as well as the United States and Ireland, also demands that Afghanistan not become a safe haven for terrorists and their attack plans. The need for unhindered humanitarian access and respect for human rights, in particular “the rights of women, children and minorities”, is also underlined. A UN safe zone in Kabul recently set up by French President Emmanuel Macron is not mentioned in the resolution.

According to Western diplomats, the veto powers Russia and China were open to a deal during the weekend’s negotiations. In the end, you made one of the few breakthroughs in the Security Council. In most of the major crises of recent years, the permanent members – especially the United States, China and Russia – have often opposed and blocked common solutions. UN resolutions are binding under international law.

Later Monday, representatives of the five veto powers were due to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. According to dpa information, the meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. New York time (midnight CEST). Delegates, however, dampened hopes for potential results – it was more of an exchange between the UN chief and permanent representatives.