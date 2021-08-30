UN Security Council increases pressure on Taliban

New York / Kabul (dpa) – The UN Security Council is increasing pressure on Islamist Taliban militants in Afghanistan to uphold human rights and allow those who wish to leave the country to pass safely.

The most powerful UN body on Monday adopted a resolution with rare unanimity. The decision was taken with 13 votes in favor, Russia and China abstaining. UN resolutions are binding under international law.

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is drawing to a close under extremely dangerous conditions. The United States wants to have left the country by Tuesday. With this, the military evacuation operation comes to an end. However, there are still tens of thousands of people in the country who want to take shelter from the Taliban. The US government and its Western partners have repeatedly emphasized that there should be the ability to bring people to safety even after military missions have ended.

In the resolution presented by Britain and France as well as the United States and Ireland, the UN Security Council refers to Taliban commitments that Afghans are free to leave the country at any time. and by any means possible. It is expected that “the Taliban will abide by these obligations and all others,” he said.

At the same time, the committee stresses the demand for unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of human rights in Afghanistan, in particular “the rights of women, children and minorities”. A UN safe zone in Kabul recently set up by French President Emmanuel Macron is not mentioned in the resolution.

During its evacuation mission at Kabul Airport, the United States recently evacuated around 1,200 people from the country in 24 hours. The White House announced that 26 U.S. military planes carried around 1,200 people between early Sunday morning and early Monday morning. Since the mission began in mid-August, a total of around 116,700 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan, the statement said.

According to CNN, Washington has also completed the evacuation mission. The Bundeswehr ended its rescue operation on Thursday, France, Spain and Britain followed on Friday and Saturday.

At least ten civilians were reportedly killed in an American airstrike in Kabul on Sunday. Local television station ToloNews reported that there were children among the dead, citing locals. The US government did not rule out the possibility of civilian casualties on Monday. “We cannot deny it now,” Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said. This will be further investigated and the results will be released. The US military announced on Sunday that the operation had succeeded in averting an “immediate threat” to Kabul airport from terrorists.

Taliban leader Haibatullah Achundsada, who has not been seen for years, is in Afghanistan, according to the Taliban. His whereabouts were unknown for years. Achundsada is currently in talks in Kandahar, Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid said Sunday evening in an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency in Turkey. Islamists are currently discussing the future government of the country.

Russia on Monday proposed an international conference to rebuild the economy. “All the rich countries of the world must meet with representatives of the new Afghan authorities to discuss questions of economic and social reconstruction,” said the Russian president’s envoy to Afghanistan, Samir Kabulov. First and foremost, he sees the duty of countries that have been deployed with troops in Afghanistan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the first delivery of medical supplies since the Taliban came to power has arrived in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. A plane made available by the Pakistani government with 12.5 tons of drugs and medical supplies from WHO is the first of a total of three planned aid deliveries.