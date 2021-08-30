UN talks about “code red for humanity” –

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reveals that over the next two decades global temperatures will rise. We recall that it will be higher than the 1.5% limit established by the Paris climate agreement. The document of the group of experts also highlights the preponderant role that man plays in relation to this situation.

“It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, the oceans and the land,” the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) notably stressed. Experts have not stopped calling attention to certain disasters that will be much more regular if warming continues at this rate.

“Glass for coal”

These included extreme floods, droughts, wildfires, heat waves, and storms that will become more frequent as warming continues. The IPCC for its part did not stop indicating that it is possible to stop this increase. It would be possible if drastic and immediate measures are taken. For the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, this report is a “red code for humanity” and a “death sentence for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet”.

