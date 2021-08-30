Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on PVC Stabilizers Market

PVC Stabilizers: Introduction

Stabilizers are added to PVC to allow its processing and improve resistance, especially in outdoor applications. Weathering and heat aging play an important role in the physical properties of PVC finished articles.

Process technology involved, technical requirements of PVC end-products, regulatory requirements, and costs influence the choice of the stabilizer used

Stabilizers are used for extrusion and injection molding of rigid and plasticized PVC

Types of PVC Stabilizers

PVC stabilizers are broadly divided into calcium, tin, mixed metal, lead, and organic based on their mode of action on the stabilization of PVC during the degradation process

Calcium-based stabilizers are largely used in wires and cables, window and technical profiles, and any types of pipes as well as corresponding fittings

Tin compounds are largely used in the stabilization of PVC. Contrary to North America, where tin systems are largely used for almost all rigid PVC applications, tin compounds in Europe are primarily employed for rigid, transparent applications where rigorous processing conditions require outstanding stabilization.

Liquid mixed metal stabilizers are used in several PVC flexible applications such as calendared films; extruded profiles; injection molded products, soles, and footwear; extruded hoses and plastisols (flooring, wall covering, artificial leather, coated fabrics, and toys)

Application of PVC Stabilizers

PVC stabilizers are majorly used in wires and cables, window and technical profiles, and any type of pipes such as soil and sewer pipes, foam core pipes, pressure pipes, corrugated pipes, land drainage pipes, and cable ducting

Tin stabilizers are approved for usage in food contact and potable water applications. Some tin stabilizers are approved for usage in rigid medical applications. Examples of applications where tin stabilizers are widely used are calendared films for pharmaceutical or food packaging, foils such as credit cards, sheets and sidings, extruded pipes and profiles, extruded blown films, injection molding fittings, and other technical articles.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global PVC stabilizers market is fragmented, with players focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to gain higher share. These players offer a complete portfolio of products; and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their position.

Prominent players operating in the global PVC stabilizers market include:

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Baerlocher GmbH

Kisuma Chemicals

Adeka Corporation

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

