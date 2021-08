Unified Communication and Collaboration Market with COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2026

The Unified Communication and Collaboration market size is expected to grow from USD 67.4 billion in 2021 to USD 127.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period.The UCC market will continue to grow post-COVID-19 as more businesses across the globe due to increased demand of UCaaS from both large enterprises and SMEs and growing trends of mobility and BYOD and emergence of cutting edge technologies such as AI and ML.

The report profiles the following key vendors:

Google (US)

Zoom (US)

Cisco (US)

Microsoft (US)

Avaya (US)

Fuze (US)

LogMeIn (US)

RingCentral (US)

Verizon (US)

BT (UK)

Dialpad (US)

Orange S.A. (France)

StarBlue (Ireland)

Windstream Intellectual Property Services (US)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

Adoption of IP Telephony segment is noticeably increasing due to increased employee work quality

IP telephony refers to any phone system that uses an internet connection to send and receive voice data. Unlike a regular telephone that uses landlines to transmit analog signals, IP phones connect to the internet via a router and modem. Voice and data integration is possible by implementing IP phone systems on the IP data network. The management costs are reduced by having a single point of management. IP video telephony has been changing the way communications are being made, which brings the value of video to telephony and vice versa. IP video telephony can be achieved by providing interactive video over an IP network that converges voice, video, and data traffic all over a common path. IP video telephony gives choices and controls over how to communicate, what methods to communicate, and when to communicate via telephone or video and voice. By using remote access tools, IP video telephony gives choices on where to communicate, which gives employees the ability to work anywhere at any time, increasing employees work quality and efficiency plus the added flexibility of IP video telephony can offer lifestyle benefits to employees.

Growing need for professional, comprehensive UC managed services has increased as it has alleviated the workload placed on IT, all while ensuring business continuity and customer communications.

The UC managed services segment holds the largest share in the UCC market. The UC managed services are fully transparent, co-managed services for on-premises or cloud UC infrastructure, designed to improve productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The need for professional, comprehensive UC managed services has increased as it has alleviated the workload placed on IT, all while ensuring business continuity and customer communications. UC managed services offering is a fully transparent co-managed relationship where the team becomes an integral part. UC managed services are a comprehensive suite of secure industry-proven IP solutions that has been providing IP telephony to more companies than any other.

Increased need to maintain healthy communication among large set employees is driving the use of UCC solutions in Large enterprises

Large enterprises control a large number of different systems with a higher level of complexity. The market is undergoing significant technological transitions, such as collaboration with social media, real-time solutions, and the usage of mobile devices, which are favorably welcomed and highly adopted by large organizations. Affordability and high economies of scale enable organizations to leverage the benefits of UCC. Hence, the UCC market size is relatively large in large enterprises as compared to SMEs. UCC vendors help large enterprises with their special tools, such as unified messaging, conferencing, and meeting rooms, to maintain healthy communication among a large set of employees. The market share of the large enterprises segment is higher and is expected to rise at a constant pace during the forecast period.

Enterprises are choosing public cloud due to ease of operations and enhanced scalability

UC deployments for businesses that have the growing remote workforces fit well within a UCC platform deployment modes. Having UC applications centrally located in a public-facing cloud enables remote users the ability to easily access UC services from virtually anywhere in the world and without the need for remote access of the VPN software to connect to the corporate network. This streamlines UC service access and increases the chances that end users will use corporate-sanctioned UC apps, negating the potential for shadow IT. The ongoing demand is for cloud-native development, and the hybrid era will typically be transitional as UCC applications designed and created for public cloud usage will be the future. Hence, presently it is a moving target, but the use of public cloud services adds additional value by effectively outsourcing the research and development and ensuring user’s business communications to take advantage of every innovation while remaining sustainably competitive in ways never possible with former on-premises infrastructure investments.

IT and Telecom shifting business operations online to continue businesses during lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 is boosting the cloud based UCC solutions demand

The majority of telecom vendors, such as Google, Microsoft, and Zoom, are offering UCC solutions, including UCC, enterprise telephony, and telepresence, to deliver cost-effective communication platforms, reducing the company expenses and improving productivity. The rapidly increasing demand due to the high adoption of BYOD and mobile workforce strategies is driving the adoption of UCC in the IT industry. These more agile and flexible cloud-based services are delivered through scalable, cost-effective models rather than traditional, capital-intensive, and on-premises-based solutions. The telecom and IT vertical employs a considerable number of people, especially in North America and APAC, thus needs high collaboration among them to increase organizational agility and productivity. To sustain the competition and offer enhanced customer experience, the telecom industry is adopting UCC solutions, as thousands of competing providers, including telephone companies, cable companies, VoIP providers, software companies, and value-added resellers, are providing data and voice communications services to customers across the country and throughout the world.

North America to dominate the UCC market in 2021

North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. It comprises the US and Canada and accounts for the largest share of the global UCC market due to the early adoption of the by the US markets. North American enterprises are the early adopter of cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, AI, ML, and big data analytics. The region has sustainable and well-established economies, which invest increasingly in R&D activities for the development of new technologies. Along with large enterprises, the adoption of UCC by mid-sized and small enterprises has also contributed to the growth of the market in North America.

The presence of most key vendors of UCC solutions has contributed to the market growth in the region. Vendors such as Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Fuze, LogMeIn, along with several start-ups, in the region are offering UCC solutions to cater to the requirements of customers. The high adoption of mobile workforce and cloud technology is driving North American market growth. Developed countries, such as the US and Canada, are expected to hold larger market shares among other countries in the region. North America is an extremely open market for UCC. The indispensable requirement of companies to transform their traditional business operations into digital and the rapid adoption of mobile devices and cloud technology have led to the increased adoption of UCC in this region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

By Company Type : Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 26%, and Tier III: 36%

: Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 26%, and Tier III: 36% By Designation : C-Level: 28%, D-Level: 38%, and Others:34%

: C-Level: 28%, D-Level: 38%, and Others:34% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 19%, Row: 16%

Research Coverage

The report segments the UCC market by component (types[UCaaS, IP Telephony and Video Conferencing Systems] and services), by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical, and region. The types segment is further bifurcated into UCaSS, IP Telephony and Video Conferencing Systems. The UCaaS segment is further segmented into Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing and Collaboration Platforms and Applications. The IP Telephony segment is further segmented into hardware and software. The Video Conferencing systems are further segmented into hardware and solutions. The services segment is further segmented into UC Managed Services and Professional Services. By the deployment mode, the UCC market has been segmented into on-premises, public cloud and hybrid cloud. By organizations size the UCC market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. By verticals, the UCC market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Public Sector and Utilities, Logistics and Transportation, Travel and Hospitality and other verticals. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the UCC market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall UCC market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.