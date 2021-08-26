Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2028 Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) datacenter power market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) datacenter power market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Market Scenario

Data centre power is defined as a power solution for managing the efficiency of power use (PUE) and increasing data centre efficiency. To minimise the overall power consumption rate, data centre manufacturers are developing advanced power management solutions such as intelligent rack PDU, intelligent UPS, and battery monitoring equipment.

Increasing need of enterprises to reduce operational expenses, rising demand for high-performance computing has increased power usage, increasing need of uptime for better experience, rising demand for cloud storage which led to increase in number of data centers, growing usages of the system to increase efficiency, and to decrease power usage effectiveness ratio, designers and producers are developing, and implementing innovative management solutions that enhance energy consumption are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) datacenter power market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028.

Segmentation:

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) datacenter power market on the basis of component has been segmented as traditional uninterruptible power supply, and modular uninterruptible power supply.

Based on data center type, the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) datacenter power market has been segmented into small and mid-sized data centers, and large data centers.

On the basis of end user type, the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) datacenter power market has been segmented into enterprises, colocation providers, cloud providers, and hyperscale data centers.

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) datacenter power has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications and IT, and others. Others have been further segmented into energy, research and academia, and transport and logistics.

The major players covered in the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market report are:

The major players covered in the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) datacenter power market report are Schneider Electric; Vertiv Group Corp.; ABB; Eaton; Delta Power Solutions; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Legrand SA; Tripp Lite.; Toshiba International Corporation; Siemens; Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.; Cisco; Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.; Socomec; Rittal; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; PDU Experts UK; Anord Mardix; Raman Power Technologies.; N1C Technologies, Inc.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Datacenter Power Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

