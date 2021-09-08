Union and FDP warn – Scholz calms skeptics

Berlin (dpa) – Two and a half weeks before the federal elections, the Union and the FDP are maintaining pressure on the surprisingly strengthened SPD with the dispute over a possible left alliance.

As Christians and Free Democrats fuel the debate with red-green-red warnings, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is doing his best to allay fears.

In the ARD “Wahlarena”, a viewer asked him if he could vote for the SPD without bringing the left into a government. Scholz replied that he could vote for the SPD and that the questions he asked would certainly be answered. The man had given as reasons for his skepticism concerns, among others, about transatlantic relations and the future development of the EU.

Scholz reiterated that Germany must also work with the United States on security. This also applies to NATO. “To me, there can only be one government that is completely clear on this.” It must be clear from day one. The left wants to replace NATO with a collective security alliance including Russia.

The left alliance is not definitively excluded

However, Scholz does not once again rule out an alliance with the Left Party. However, a 2013 SPD party congress resolution prevents it from making such decisions. Instead, Scholz described as his personal goal for the Union to end up in opposition after the federal election on September 26. “You can be sure that my whole goal is – as indeed I have the impression that many citizens – that the CDU / CSU can now recover in opposition,” he said. A spectator asked if he could be sure that there would be no more grand coalition.

The Union, which clearly ranks behind the SPD in the polls, considers the mistrust of the SPD candidate appropriate: “Olaf Scholz, it’s doing something historically for the SPD, it’s about breaking a taboo, join the ranks of the left camp. Restoring the capacity of the left camp to form coalitions is its historic mission, ”said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt from“ Welt ”. “Scholz is obviously ready to pursue a backward-looking policy which threatens prosperity.” The vice-president of the CDU Jens Spahn warned in the same media against a “decade of decline”, in particular economic, if the SPD and the Greens take the lead.

FDP leader Christian Lindner predicted that the capital would be relocated abroad. “Red-green-red, what taxes they want to raise – a lot of people will say, then I’ll just go to Austria. Out of 26 non-German EU countries, 25 are more attractive than Germany in tax matters, “he told” Business Insider “.

Scholz wants a VAT cut in gastronomy

In the meantime, Scholz has promised an industry particularly affected by the corona pandemic a permanent reduction in VAT. He accepted the temporary reduction from 19% to 7% for food in restaurants, “with the confidence that we will never do that again,” said Scholz. “So this is now something that should now also apply to gastronomy.”

The long-suffering SPD now leads with around 25% in the polls. Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet’s union, on the other hand, fell from 19% to 23%. The Greens, who are now quite strong, have also fallen and are only 16 to 17%.

Nonetheless, Spahn was convinced that a turnaround for the Union is still possible. “Now we are fighting as a team by launching attacks, settling the differences, making it clear that a left alliance would be a different Germany,” he told RTL Direkt. Most citizens did not want leftist politics. “It depends on the last few days, many citizens are making decisions in the last few days, and we want to make them happen.”

Macron receives Laschet

Laschet himself will be received today by French President Emmanuel Macron in his function as Franco-German cultural representative. On Monday, Vice-Chancellor Scholz was Macron’s guest at the Elysee. Baerbock, on the other hand, decided not to visit Macron before the election.

Beforehand, Laschet called for an enlargement of the common European security system so that extremism and terrorism can be fought across borders. “When it comes to security, we have long since stopped thinking in terms of national categories only,” he said. “Because we are under threats in which the borders become less important.” This applies to crime, cybercrime, extremism and also international terrorism.

The capacity for action of EU security policy must be broadened, said the CDU President. This includes the expansion of the border protection agency Frontex, the development of Europol “into a sort of European cybersecurity FBI” as well as cooperation centers for police cooperation in Europe.