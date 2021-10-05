Union and Greens advise at the first exploratory meeting

Berlin (dpa) – With a meeting between the Union and the Greens, the first series of exploratory talks on a new government ends today.

The Greens aspire to a traffic light coalition with the SPD and the FDP after the federal elections, but they do not rule out an alliance with the Union and the FDP. Such a Jamaican coalition – named after the colors of the Jamaican flag black, green, yellow – is the only chance for Union chancellor candidate and CDU leader Armin Laschet to save the Union in the Chancellery after the historic electoral disaster September 26. Even the FDP has not yet committed, but tends towards the Union in terms of content.

The Union invited the Greens – like the FDP on Sunday – to consultations on the Euref campus in Berlin. In the context of Laschet’s announcement to offer the Greens and the FDP a “future coalition”, the choice of the conference venue should also be a signal to the two possible government partners. The campus presents itself as a “place of the future” where 5,000 people research and work on the themes of energy, mobility and sustainable development.

Points of contention between the Union and the Greens

Financial and fiscal policy: The cliffs are particularly numerous here. The Greens want to increase incomes and high assets, which the Union rejects. The CDU and CSU, on the other hand, want to gradually abolish the solidarity surcharge for all. The Greens want a reform of the debt brake anchored in the Basic Law so that the state can invest more in the restructuring of the climate-friendly economy. There are many in the Union who oppose “loosening” the debt brake.

Energy and climate policy: the Greens want solar rooftop systems to be mandatory. From 2030, only zero-emission cars will be registered – that would be the end of the conventional internal combustion engine, powered by fossil fuels such as gasoline and diesel. The Union rejects bans, relies on incentives. For example, she wants a grant program with interest-free loans to homeowners for more solar roofs. It is also controversial between the Union and the Greens whether the price of CO2 in the transport and heating sectors should rise faster – as the Greens want. “Green and Union are light years away from each other when it comes to climate protection and I have no idea that could be bridged,” Greenpeace chief executive Martin Kaiser told the Germany editorial network (RND).

In principle, the Union and the Greens agree that the development of green electricity from wind and sun must be accelerated in order to reduce emissions that are harmful to the climate. Planning processes should go faster. But there are many pitfalls along the way, including the conflict between climate protection and species protection. There is general agreement on reducing the price of electricity.

Coal phase-out: so far planned by 2038 at the latest. The Greens want an exit by 2030. At the CDU, a possible advance is met with opposition, in particular from the prime ministers of the East. In contrast, CSU boss Söder has repeatedly called for significant progress in phasing out coal: until 2030.

Transport: both the Union and the Greens want to develop rail and local public transport so that more people leave their cars. The Greens want a general speed limit on highways. This is one of the sticking points, although Greens House leader Anton Hofreiter has recently signaled his willingness to speak. The CSU in particular is strictly against it, and there are also big reservations within the CDU.

Foreign and Security Policy: The Greens are just as skeptical of NATO’s goal of devoting 2% of gross domestic product to defense as they are to the continued deployment of US atomic bombs in Germany. Instead, they support the United Nations Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty, which the Union sees as the wrong path to nuclear disarmament. The Greens have not yet commented on whether the Bundeswehr should be equipped with combat drones. The Union wants to include this in a coalition agreement.

Migration and Internal Security: Almost traditionally, there are major differences in these areas. For example, the CDU and CSU are skeptical about defining a number of migrants who could be accepted by Germany.

Black and green: who can with whom?

Since the day of the elections, the Greens have held back with attacks against the Union, and in particular against Laschet, in order not to spoil the atmosphere of the talks. Doubts have only been occasionally expressed publicly about the CDU and CSU’s ability to govern in the face of internal feuds – for example by parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt, who is part of the ‘exploration: “I do not see when the Union could be considered suitable for exploration, let alone governable,” she told media group Funke a few days ago.

At the CDU, it is said that Laschet has good relations with the leader of the Greens Robert Habeck. Laschet also wanted to speak to Baerbock after the election – but nothing is known about the results. According to reports, Söder and Habeck may get along well, the CSU boss is also expected to like Baerbock a lot. For criticism and gossip in the CSU election campaign, however, the leader of the parliamentary group of the Bundestag, Toni Hofreiter, also from Bavaria, has often been used.

There are also several members of the Union exploratory team who have government experience with the Greens. Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel knows Günther Habeck well: in the Jamaican coalition led by Günther since 2017, Habeck was Minister for Energy Transition, Environment, Agriculture and Digitization until ‘he became leader of the Greens in 2018. Photos from summer 2020 show Günther and Habeck in good spirits as they hike together through Schleswig-Holstein.

Winfried Kretschmann and Thomas Strobl also work together – Strobl is the Interior Minister in Kretschmann’s Baden-Württemberg Green-Black government. Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff reigned for his second term until September 2021 in a coalition with the SPD and the Greens.