Union circles: Union and FDP meeting on Sunday evening

This weekend, the CDU, CSU and FDP want to meet to discuss the situation after the federal elections and explore the opportunities for a coalition with the Greens.

Berlin (dpa) – The Union summit wants to discuss this Sunday evening with representatives of the FDP the opportunities of a possible Jamaican government jointly with the Greens.

Union circles, it was reported Thursday that the party leaders of the CDU, CSU and FDP, Armin Laschet, Markus Söder and Christian Lindner, had decided on Wednesday evening that they wanted to meet Sunday evening at 6.30 p.m. The participants in the delegations are expected to be determined later on Thursday. Talks with the Greens have also been arranged, scheduled for early next week.

On Friday evening and Saturday, the CSU had ruled out the possible dates from the outset – according to information from the German press agency, Söder had announced it very early. Former Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU leader Edmund Stoiber celebrates his 80th birthday on Friday evening, during which Laschet is announced in addition to Söder. On Saturdays, Söder has several CSU committee meetings in district associations in the calendar. But Söder volunteered this Thursday, Friday or Sunday for possible discussions.

According to dpa information, the CSU has already appointed its team for the explorations: besides Söder, the head of the CSU regional group Alexander Dobrindt, the general secretary Markus Blume, the vice-CSU Dorothee Bär and the parliamentary director of the regional group, Stefan Müller , are holding talks. The “Welt” reported on this.