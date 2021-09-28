Union elects new parliamentary group leader initially for six months

Berlin (dpa) – The new chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group should initially only be elected for six months and not, as usual, for a whole year. The dpa learned about it shortly before the constitutive meeting of the parliamentary group with the trade union circles.

This compromise aims to defuse the dispute over the presidency of the parliamentary group. Former parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) is the only candidate so far, CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said before the meeting started. Other applications are still possible. Brinkhaus stressed that he was very interested in a “smooth start”.

The CDU politician himself did not mention the six-month period. There would have been several solutions in terms of timing and personnel, he said. It is good that a compromise has been found. “It also shows that we are capable of taking action.” The CDU and CSU are “very interested in settling down now and getting reliability as well, so that we also have the appropriate ability to speak.”

“The parliamentary group must be able to act,” Dobrindt stressed. “We want order. And that means we are holding elections accordingly today. “