Union remains weak in polls – Debate on left alliance

Berlin / Munich (dpa) – The CDU and CSU are positioning themselves in the latest wave of the federal election campaign as a bulwark against a left alliance. However, this has not yet been taken into account in the latest surveys, and the downward trend continues.

Even at the Allensbach polling institute, which last saw the Union in the lead, the SPD is now in the lead. According to an Infratest-dimap poll, the CSU of Bavaria is even threatened with a historically bad result. In order to create the trend reversal, the Christian Socialists are declaring that the September 26 election will be a directional decision. “The consequences of a shift to the left would be devastating,” says the draft main proposal for the CSU party congress.

The Allensbach survey on behalf of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Thursday) saw the SPD at 27% – three percentage points higher than in the previous survey. Over the same period, the Union has slipped by one point to 25 percent. According to a survey by the opinion poll institute Infratest-dimap for Bavarian broadcasting, the CSU in the Free State has fallen to 28%. That would be well below their record in the 2017 federal election, when the Christian Socialists in Bavaria won 38.8% of the vote.

With the express warning of a red-green-red coalition, the CSU therefore wants to mobilize its regular conservative voters in the final of the electoral campaign. “Even the implementation of the individual electoral goals of the SPD, the Greens and the left endangers the prosperity of our country,” says the draft main proposal for the CSU party congress, which is available to the German news agency in Munich. Only the Union can rule out such an alliance, writes the CSU summit in the seven-page document to be decided in Nuremberg this weekend.

The top SPD candidate Olaf Scholz did not rule out a left alliance on Tuesday evening in the “electoral arena” of the ARD. But he also asserted that Germany must work with the United States and NATO on security. “For me, there can only be one government that is completely clear about this,” Scholz said. The left wants to replace NATO with a collective security alliance including Russia.

The SPD obviously also benefits in Bavaria from the growing popularity of its first candidate: according to Infratest-dimap, Scholz is much better off with a popularity rating of 57% than its green competitor Annalena Baerbock (25%) and the candidate of Union Armin Laschet (17 percent).

Laschet traveled to Paris on Wednesday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Before that, the president of the CDU had taken a stand against terrorism: at the “Bataclan” concert hall, he placed a white rose for the 90 victims of the attack of 13 November 2015. During this time, Baerbock also campaigns to promote climate-friendly mobility in rural areas. “I grew up in the village myself,” she told the “Märkische Oderzeitung” and “Lausitzer Rundschau” and admitted: “Without a car, bus or train, you’re pretty much in trouble. . “