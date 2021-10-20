Unit Heater Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 5,417.1 million from 2021 to 2028 Unit Heater Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Unit Heater Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Unit Heaters Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Installation, Application, Product Type, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 5,417.1 million by 2028 from US$ 3,740.3 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Unit Heater Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Airtherm; Armstrong International Inc; Beacon Morris; Dunham-Bush Limited; KING ELECTRICAL MFG. CO; Kroll Energy GmbH; Reznor HVAC; Thermon Industries, Inc.; Trane; and Turbonics, Inc. are among the major companies operating in the unit heaters market.

In 2021, Dunham-Bush signed a contract with the historic Bath Abbey to provide EC motors unit heaters and convector heaters.

In 2021, Trane established its new operation in Las Vegas. The company focuses on sales of its ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, connected building solutions, heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and aftermarket parts. It is also planning to partner with technicians, engineers, civil contractors, and facility providers to offer heating solutions and increase its business.

Unit heaters are available in various sizes and shapes. The next-generation unit heaters are designed to emphasize comfort, ease of use, automated operations, and remote control. Currently, unit heaters are integrated with warning indicators, fireproof materials, and explosion-proof features to make them user-friendly. Major manufacturers such as Qubino and Armstrong are working on incorporating intelligent technologies in their unit heaters. Heating equipment offered by Qubino features easy scheduling, remote access, energy tracking, color touchscreen, and sensor technologies.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Unit Heater Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected global supply chains and business revenues due to factory shutdowns, border closings, and trade bans across the globe. Thus, the outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth rate of the global unit heater market and its ecosystem and players operating in this market.

Manufacturers such as Goodman Manufacturing Company and Qubino are also focusing on integrating the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in their unit heaters. Amana—heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment manufacturing company—is engaged in integrating intelligent communicating technology in unit heaters to automate the operations to offer a better consumer experience with high comfort. Furthermore, the incorporation of smart thermostats, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi connection, and intelligent circuit boards is expected to raise the demand for smart unit heaters during the forecast period. For instance, unit heaters integrated with AI and machine learning are better in understanding the consumer usage pattern and evaluating the time and duration of the usage, which further eliminates the user’s requirement to operate the unit heater physically. Thus, integrating smart technologies with unit heaters is becoming a significant trend in the unit heater market.

Unit Heater Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the unit heater market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment led the unit heaters market in 2020. The expanding commercial sector and the increasing energy consumption are the factors boosting the adoption of unit heaters in this sector. The market will grow significantly due to a shift in focus toward energy-efficient commercial infrastructure and elevated demand for secure and safe heating units in commercial spaces.

