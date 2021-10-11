Unit Sales of CO2 Sensors Market to Soar During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2031Growing to Increased End-use Adoption:Persistence Market Research
CO2 Sensors Market Introduction
CO2 sensors is an instrument that is used for measuring the level of CO2 present in fluids like water, air and plasma. CO2 sensors are also used for measuring the level of gaseous carbon dioxide by monitoring the amount of infrared radiation that are absorbed by the carbon dioxide molecules.
Due to technological advancement in the electronics industry have led to an increased emission of a number of hazardous gases, which is the main cause for global warming scenario. In bid to monitor as well as measure the intensity of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere efficiently researchers are widely adopting the CO2 sensors.
CO2 Sensors Market Forecast and CAGR
According to latest research, CO2 Sensors market is estimated to witness the growth with an expected CAGR of around 30%. The CO2 sensors are used for monitoring the indoor air quality, measuring the air-fuel ratio in the exhaust gases, these are the major factors for the growing adoption of CO2 sensors.
What is Driving Demand for CO2 Sensors?
Due to increasing public awareness about the health issues because of indoor air pollution, the adoption of CO2 sensors is increasing. Indoor air quality is affected by pollutants that penetrate the building environment or enter the building through windows.
Exposure to indoor air pollution can lead to chronic and acute respiratory illness such as lung cancer, systemic hypertension, humidifier fever, asthma, and others due to which adoption of CO2 sensors is increasing.
The use of CO2 sensors also reduces energy costs associated with increased cooling and heating needs which sometimes waste energy. However due to increasing level of awareness among the public about the hazard of pollution is resulting in increasing adoption of CO2 sensors.
CO2 Sensor Helps in Reducing the Risk of COVID-19 Transmission Indoors
During the pandemic concerns were raised about the aerosols and the risk of infection in class rooms, offices, gyms, restaurants and other crowded places. The places where large number of people are present, there is considerable amount of exhaled air containing CO2 which increases the risk of spreading infection or the virus.
The Federal Environment Agency of Germany and the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) published recommendations long before the coronavirus outbreak that the CO2 concentration in places like office or classrooms should not exceed 1,000ppm.
