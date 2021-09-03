United Kingdom | Four police officers injured in anti-vaccine protests

(London) Police officers were injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London on Friday as the government had to decide whether to extend COVID-19-19 vaccination to 12-15 year olds.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 2:18 pm

Anti-vaccine protesters attempted to break into the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) building in Canary Wharf, east, in the afternoon. The MHRA is responsible for approving or not approving the various vaccines against COVID-19.

London police, the Met, said they had dispatched “a number of officers” to guard “the entrance” to the building.

The group of protesters then moved to another part of London, South Kensington, the Met said on Twitter.

“A number of demonstrators became violent against the police. Four of our officers were injured in clashes, ”the police tweeted, condemning“ unacceptable ”facts.

She then said that ten people had been arrested.

On August 23, dozens of protesters opposed to anti-COVID-19 restrictions and the vaccination campaign forced entry into a building in London that houses ITN headquarters, which produces ITV television news will. , Kanal 4 and Kanal 5. The demonstration took place when the vaccination campaign was being expanded to include 16-17 year olds.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory in the UK, where more than 133,000 people have died with COVID-19. The anti-vaccine movement has remained very limited in the country and around 90% of adults have received at least one dose.