United Kingdom | Labor leader calls Boris Johnson an “illusionist”

(Brighton) Barely a year and a half at the helm of the British Labor Party, Keir Starmer worked on Wednesday to convince his troops of his determination to oust the “illusionist” Boris Johnson from power with a supposed centrist line.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 11:33 am

Martine PAUWELS Agence France-Presse

Despite the very high number of the UK pandemic (136,000 dead) and the shortages in supermarkets and now gas stations, Labor remains at the top of Conservative polls and has been in power for more than 10 years. And its stern leader is struggling to assert his authority and overcome the internal struggles between the center and left wings from which his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, came.

Under pressure, the 59-year-old former attorney presented his vision for the UK calling for a business-friendly and determined approach to security issues in a sometimes hectic speech at the end of the Labor back-to-school convention in Brighton, southern England.

Recalling his humble origins, with a working-class father and a nursing mother, he assured that Labor was in a position to meet the major economic, climatic, labor law and health challenges following the pandemic. And to win the next elections in 2024.

He attacked the Conservative government head-on, accusing him of “ignoring” the crisis that left many gas stations dry and undermining British purchasing power while showing himself unable to learn the lessons from the pandemic.

“This government can’t keep the fuel flowing freely to supply the shelves, and you’ve seen what Boris Johnson does when he wants more money: it touches workers’ wallets directly,” denounced Keir Starmer, alluding to the expected increase in social security contributions.

The Prime Minister was “an illusionist” who had no more tricks in his pocket after Brexit was reached, he accused. “Pull yourself together or get out of the way and let’s step in and restore order,” he insisted to the applause.

Fractures

With this hour and a half speech, withheld from him by the pandemic last year, Keir Starmer hoped to silence critics who accused him of an unclear course that could barely end a black streak of electoral defeats.

“We will never run for an election under my leadership with a program that is not a serious government project,” he said in a barely veiled attack on his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who was eliminated after the 2019 elections, the worst in 85 years.

Assuming a centrist line, he said he wanted to reconcile citizens with business, present companies as partners and promise to abolish local taxes for companies hit by the pandemic.

In addition to massive investments in favor of the climate, the recruitment of thousands of teachers and tougher sentences for sex offenders, Labor also pledged to “repair” the international alliances of a British “isolated” after Brexit.

“It is a speech Labor members can give at door-to-door meetings,” a party’s tenor Jonathan Ashworth told AFP.

For Becky Gittins, 26, Coventry councilor, the opposition leader offers “a real and credible alternative to the Conservatives.” […] while staying close to labor values ​​”.

Business circles welcomed Keir Starmer’s approach, but the British Chambers of Commerce called for “concrete and calculated proposals”.

But that first speech was also regularly harassed by the public, a sign of the deep rifts that exist within Labor.

The current is doing particularly badly with the left wing, said Jeremy Corbyn. Keir Starmer rejected him more moderately during the Congress by reforming the process of appointing the party leader or removing an obligation to nationalize the energy giants.

“He’s lagged behind but one in 150 polls. He’s talking about winning, but I don’t think he can. A speech won’t change anything, ”laments George Aylett, a 25-year-old political student and a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn.

But the choice between the prime minister or the Labor leader is easy, believes another activist, Sylvie Knight. “The last thing we want is to have Boris Johnson back.”