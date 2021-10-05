United Kingdom: save the earth but lock up the activists?

Manchester (AP) – When it comes to green pledges, Boris Johnson is now almost reversing euphoria. Offshore wind farms off the British coast should make his country “Saudi Arabia for wind power”, as the Prime Minister likes to point out.

In a few weeks, Johnson wants to present his country as a pioneer in climate protection at the World Climate Conference in Glasgow. His voice sounds different when he talks about those who actually want the same thing.

“Irresponsible Ecos” (original: “Irresponsible Crusties”) called Johnson activists at Insulate Britain, who have been making a name for themselves with their protests for weeks, in an interview with LBC on Tuesday. Insulate Britain representatives, who calmly accepted Johnson’s words, are calling for full thermal insulation of houses in Britain – so far a major weakness in UK climate policy. A strategy for more climate-friendly buildings is still a long way off.

Patel speaks of “so-called eco-warriors”

Compared to his Home Secretary, Johnson has chosen even more innocuous words. In her speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday, Priti Patel spoke of “so-called eco-warriors who trample on our way of life and waste police resources”. The reason: Insulate Britain repeatedly cripples traffic with its actions. Activists clung to the lanes of the London ring road or blocked the entrance to the Port of Dover. Even after the courts have already issued injunctions against the group. Those who resist could go to jail, he said.

So now the edge even harder. Although Patel had already tightened the thumbscrews last year and given more power to the police during the protests, their zero tolerance policy towards civil disobedience now goes even further: the maximum penalty for blocking axes Important traffic such as freeways must be increased, as she announced amid cheers from friends at the party. In addition, the police and the courts will be given new powers to arrest activists who move across the country to protest.

Groups rely more on resistance

That their concerns may be useful in legitimizing ambitious climate policy, as the Johnson government has at least pledged to do, has so far not been a strong argument in government circles in London. However, the UK is also less confronted with groups like Fridays for Future, whose worst offense is usually not going to school on Fridays. More present are groups like Insulate Britain or Extinction Rebellion, whose strategy is more focused on resistance, blockade and awakening.

A joint press conference on Downing Street with those taking to the streets for the climate, as given by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with Fridays for Future activists Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer, seems far from the imagination . It remains to be seen whether the hundreds of thousands of people expected to demonstrate around the climate conference in Glasgow will change that.