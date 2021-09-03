United Kingdom | Vaccinations are not recommended for 12-15 year olds despite the start of the school year

(London) The committee overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination in the UK announced on Friday that, contrary to the grain of many western countries and despite concerns at the start of the school year, it would not apply to healthy children aged 12 to 15 years will expand.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 12:03 pm

“The available evidence suggests that the individual health benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 are small in those ages 12-15 who do not have underlying diseases that put them at serious risk of COVID-19,” explains this committee in its opinion.

The risks associated with vaccinations are “also low,” added the committee, “potentially serious and will be described”. The expansion of the mass vaccination campaign to include healthy children between the ages of 12 and 15 considers the health benefits to be “too low”.

However, he advises the government to seek further advice.

Following the publication of the recommendation, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he would seek advice from the medical authorities of the UK’s four constituent states “before making a quick decision”.

Children over the age of 12 who have health problems that make them prone to COVID-19 are already eligible for a vaccination.

16-17 year olds are already eligible.

This opinion of the vaccination commission comes when many western countries like France or the USA have been vaccinating teenagers for several weeks.

In the UK, the government has made no secret of hoping for the green light to health to extend the initial success of its vaccination campaign, which has allowed 80% of people over 16 to inject two doses.

The pressure to extend it to teenage girls is all the greater as the start of the school year in England this week fears a surge in contagion, as seen after students returned to Scotland in early August.

Since the epidemic began, more than 133,000 people have died in the UK in 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19. The country of more than 66 million people registers around 30,000 new cases every day.