United States Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2021: Share, Trends, Size & Forecast to 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Artificial Intelligence Market expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field of computer science that imitates human intelligence to perform various activities in real-time. It is extensively used for multiple purposes, such as voice recognition, decision-making, visual perception, handwriting recognition, language translation, etc. Artificial intelligence has several benefits, including better adaptability, higher time-efficiency, improved accuracy, enhanced productivity, etc. As a result, it is used across various sectors, such as trade, automobile, healthcare, construction, defense, transportation, banking, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
United States Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:
Growing digitalization has resulted in the increased usage of AI-integrated systems to analyze large amounts of data and improve overall operational efficiency across diverse industry verticals. Furthermore, the rising deployment of AI-based algorithms in e-commerce platforms for gathering specific insights is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing focus of the U.S. government for supporting the expansion of the 5G network is further propelling the demand for AI across the country. Moreover, the increasing integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification is expected to bolster the demand for AI in drones, robot, and self-driving cars, over the forecasted period.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-artificial-intelligence-market/requestsample
United States Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence
- General/Strong Artificial Intelligence
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Technology:
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Context-Aware Computing
- Computer Vision
- Others
Breakup by System:
- Intelligence Systems
- Decision Support Processing
- Hybrid Systems
- Fuzzy Systems
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Retail
- Security
- Human Resources
- Marketing
- Financial Services
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3h2b6TY
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
AI in Fintech Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ai-in-fintech-market
Data Warehousing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-warehousing-market
Adaptive Security Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adaptive-security-market
Loyalty Management Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/loyalty-management-market
Data Preparation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-preparation-market
Telecom Service Assurance Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-service-assurance-market
Human Capital Management Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-capital-management-market
India Safes and Vaults Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-safes-vaults-market
United States Lawful Interception Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-lawful-interception-market
Asia Pacific Human Resource Hr Technology Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-human-resource-technology-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800