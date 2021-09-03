United States Electric Toothbrush Market 2021 | Size, Share, Trends, Price, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the united states electric toothbrush market is expected to continue its steady growth during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-electric-toothbrush-market/requestsample

United States Electric Toothbrush Market Industry Definition and Application:

An electric toothbrush cleans teeth, gums, and tongue through rapid, automatic bristle motions. This device is powered by a rechargeable battery and consists of timers, different brushing modes, digital reminder systems, and pressure sensors. Electric toothbrushes are commercially available as rotational and vibrational brushes. These devices are beneficial in removing plaque, minimizing the effects of gingivitis, and preventing the development of various oral diseases.

Browse full report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-electric-toothbrush-market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Electric Toothbrush Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the major factors driving the United States electric toothbrush market growth is the rising prevalence of dental ailments amongst consumers. This is further supported by changing lifestyles and the adoption of unhealthy eating habits. Additionally, rising income levels of consumers have enabled them to afford high-quality dental care products, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are integrating the devices with innovative silicon-based soft bristles, multiple brush head compatibility, and Bluetooth connectivity for effectively monitoring oral health, which is fueling the market growth in the country.

United States Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us