United States Electric Toothbrush Market 2021 | Size, Share, Trends, Price, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2026

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoSeptember 3, 2021
0
United States Electric Toothbrush Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled United States Electric Toothbrush Market:  Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the united states electric toothbrush market is expected to continue its steady growth during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-electric-toothbrush-market/requestsample

United States Electric Toothbrush Market Industry Definition and Application:

An electric toothbrush cleans teeth, gums, and tongue through rapid, automatic bristle motions. This device is powered by a rechargeable battery and consists of timers, different brushing modes, digital reminder systems, and pressure sensors. Electric toothbrushes are commercially available as rotational and vibrational brushes. These devices are beneficial in removing plaque, minimizing the effects of gingivitis, and preventing the development of various oral diseases.

Browse full report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-electric-toothbrush-market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Electric Toothbrush Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the major factors driving the United States electric toothbrush market growth is the rising prevalence of dental ailments amongst consumers. This is further supported by changing lifestyles and the adoption of unhealthy eating habits. Additionally, rising income levels of consumers have enabled them to afford high-quality dental care products, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are integrating the devices with innovative silicon-based soft bristles, multiple brush head compatibility, and Bluetooth connectivity for effectively monitoring oral health, which is fueling the market growth in the country.

United States Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

  • Rotational
  • Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

  • Soft Bristles
  • Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Online
  •  Offline

Breakup by End User:

  • Adults
  • Children

Breakup by Region:

  • Northeast
  • Midwest
  • South
  • West

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Olivia Anderson
Marketing Manager
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

 

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoSeptember 3, 2021
0
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of India Sunflower Oil Market Report 2020-25: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

India Sunflower Oil Market Report 2020-25: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

September 1, 2021
Photo of Toilet Bowl Cleaner Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

Toilet Bowl Cleaner Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

September 3, 2021
Photo of Hybrid Power Solutions Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

Hybrid Power Solutions Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

September 3, 2021
Photo of Surgical Stapler Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

Surgical Stapler Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

September 2, 2021
Back to top button