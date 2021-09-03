United States Feed Additives Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Feed Additives Market: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the currently witnessing moderate growth and expects market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Feed additives refer to the nutritional supplements that are used for enhancing animal health and metabolism. They are also utilized for improving several physiological processes in animals, such as immune function, stress resistance, and reproduction. Feed additives further help in improving the shelf-life and efficiency of the overall feed. These additives mainly include feeding attractants, immunostimulants, probiotics, acidifiers, and essential oils.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Feed Additives Market Trends:

In the United States, the rising demand for feed additives can be primarily attributed to the increasing seafood consumption and numerous aquaculture practices. Furthermore, the growing utilization of feed additives for enhancing the quality of animal-derived products like meat, milk, and eggs, is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness among the farmers for using feed additives to control disease outbreak in livestock and ensure high-quality yield, is further augmenting the market growth in the country. Besides this, the emergence of innovative technologies for developing newer product variants with improved efficiency and enhanced safety will continue to drive the feed additives market in the United States.

United States Feed Additives Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, source, product type, livestock and form.

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Product Type:

Amino Acids Lysine Methionine Threonine Tryptophan

Phosphates Monocalcium Phosphate Dicalcium Phosphate Mon0-Dicalcium Phosphate Defulorinated Phosphate Tricalcium Phosphate Others

Vitamins Fat-Soluble Water-Soluble

Acidifiers Propionic Acid Formic Acid Citric Acid Lactic Acid Sorbic Acid Malic Acid Acetic Acid Others

Carotenoids Astaxanthin Canthaxanthin Lutein Beta-Carotene

Enzymes Phytase Protease Others

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Binders Modifiers

Flavors and Sweeteners Flavors Sweeteners

Antibiotics Tetracycline Penicillin Others

Minerals Potassium Calcium Phosphorus Magnesium Sodium Iron Zinc Copper Manganese Others

Antioxidants Bha Bht Ethoxyquin Others

Non-Protein Nitrogen Urea Ammonia Others

Preservatives Mold Inhibitors Anticaking Agents

Phytogenics Essential Oils Herbs and Spices Oleoresin Others

Probiotics Lactobacilli Stretococcus Thermophilus Bifidobacteria Yeast



Breakup by Livestock:

Ruminants Calves Dairy Cattle Beef Cattle Others

Poultry Broilers Layers Breeders

Swine Starters Growers Sows

Aquatic Animal

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

