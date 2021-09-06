United States Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the united states hospital acquired disease testing market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Hospital-acquired diseases or infections (HAIs) are nosocomially acquired from the surroundings of clinics, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and nursing homes. HAIs can be differentiated into endogenic and exogenic infections. Some of the frequently contracted nosocomial infections include urinary tract, surgical wounds, and lower respiratory tract infections. These diseases mostly occur due to the improper maintenance of hygiene within a healthcare setup, such as emergency rooms (ERs) and intensive care units (ICU).

The United States hospital-acquired disease testing market growth is primarily being influenced by the introduction of stringent regulations by the Government for ensuring proper hygiene across clinics, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Other than this, increasing awareness amongst patients regarding the benefits of the early detection of HAIs is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as a rapid rise in the geriatric population, which is more prone to HAIs, and the expansion in the medical tourism sector, are supporting the market growth.

Breakup by Indication:

UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)

SSI (Surgical Site Infection)

Pneumonia

Bloodstream Infections

MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

