United States offers Benin 332,280 doses of Pfizer vaccine

After Astrazenca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson, Benin will receive another anti-Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer. In fact, the country received 332,280 doses of this American vaccine as part of the Covax device at Cotonou Airport yesterday, Thursday 23 September. It is a donation from the United States of America to Benin.

Uncle Sam next to Benin

Beninese citizens who are urged to be vaccinated by the Beninese government therefore have the opportunity to get vaccinated with this solution from the pharmaceutical company founded in 1849. Remember that Uncle Sam was in Benin last July. had already offered 302,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The country, like most nations in the world, has seen many cases of Covid-19 and, sadly, deaths.

According to the latest pandemic report posted on the government’s official website on September 15, Benin recorded 21,450 confirmed cases on September 12, with a total of 146 deaths. The executive branch is relentlessly continuing its efforts to combat the pandemic and expressly invites citizens to be vaccinated.