United States publishes number of nuclear warheads

In recent years, Washington had made a secret of the number of its nuclear warheads. Now, for the first time in a long time, the United States is revealing information about the size of its arsenal.

According to the US State Department on Tuesday (local time), as of September 30, 2020, the government had 3,750 nuclear warheads. This is an 88% drop from the peak in 1967.

At the height of the Cold War, the United States had an inventory of 31,255 warheads. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the number of warheads has been reduced by 83% to 22,217. About 2,000 more nuclear warheads are currently being dismantled and are expected to be dismantled. The figures released by the department represented the inventory of US nuclear weapons from 1945 to September 30, 2020. Authorities said the United States released the latest current figures in September 2017.