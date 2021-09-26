United States reopened border post at Del Rio after deportation

Nearly 15,000 Haitians had camped at the border in order to somehow enter the Promised Land. But the United States has remained tough. President Biden closed the border post. Now it’s open again.

Del Rio (AP) – Following the evacuation of the temporary migrant camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio, the United States reopened the border crossing to Mexico. The U.S. Border Protection Agency announced on Saturday (local time).

In Del Rio, nearly 15,000 Haitians camped under a bridge in the hope of finding a way to the United States. However, the United States had closed the border post and deported thousands of Haitians to Port-au-Prince by plane. Thousands more have withdrawn to Mexico. For years, many Haitians had not lived in Haiti but in exile in Latin America.

Outrage at aggressive border guards

There was outrage in the United States that mounted American border guards were aggressively pushing Haitian migrants back along the border river. US President Joe Biden called the operation scandalous and announced the consequences. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry called for the protection of migrants’ rights in a video message to the United Nations General Assembly. “Fathers and mothers will always try to give their children a better life,” he said on Saturday. “There will always be migration as long as people see no chance for a better life in their country.”

Haiti is in a serious crisis. Parts of the poor Caribbean country are controlled by armed gangs. President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in early July; the background is not clear. In addition, Haiti is repeatedly hit by natural disasters. In an earthquake in mid-August, more than 2,200 people were killed and 50,000 homes were destroyed. Aid deliveries and emergency services have been slow to reach the remote southwestern region of the country.

Brazil has agreed to consider the admission of persons from Haiti under certain conditions. After the devastating earthquake of 2010, thousands of Haitians moved to the booming Brazil. According to media reports, discrimination and the aftermath of the corona pandemic had now left them moving north. For many of them, however, it will be difficult to prove that they are from Brazil as they lived there without papers.