United States: Sanctions against Iranian intelligence officials

They are accused of the planned kidnapping of an American citizen of Iranian origin in New York: four Iranian secret services have been sanctioned by the United States.

Washington (AP) – The United States imposes sanctions on four Iranian secret service employees. The US Treasury Department has announced that those concerned have plans to silence critics of the Iranian government and abduct a US citizen of Iranian descent in New York.

The kidnapping plan was thwarted, but it shows the role of the Iranian intelligence apparatus in persecuting Iranians abroad – including attempts to bring dissidents back to Iran. The four men were charged in New York. The ministry did not provide any information on the fate of the accused.

All property belonging to the four US intelligence officials will be frozen. US citizens are prohibited from doing business with them. Foreigners themselves are threatened with punitive measures by the United States when doing business with sanctioned Iranians.