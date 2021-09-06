Universities left on the first day of class under the Taliban regime

(Kabul) Anything but a normal start: Charged by the new Taliban power to impose unmixed classes and the niqab on female students, private universities in Kabul were largely deserted on Monday, with no news from many students.

Posted on September 6, 2021 at 1:01 pm

Emmanuel DUPARCQ Agence France-Presse

“There is nobody, no students,” commented the guards at two facilities in the morning, while two others announced that there would be very little attendance.

“Most of our students are not here,” replies Reza Ramazan, professor of computer science at Gharjistan University in Kabul. “We don’t even know whether they are still in the country,” he observes, who has gone into exile among tens of thousands of educated Afghans since the Taliban’s sudden seizure of power.

The others “fear the Taliban and no longer know what their future will bring” after two decades of increased schooling.

The day before, the Taliban, who once banned women from studying, announced that they would now be admitted to private universities – nothing is known from the public yet – but subject to strict conditions.

Students are therefore urged to wear a loose, long black tunic that covers their hair (abaya) and a veil that only allows the eyes to be seen (niqab). And to learn out of sight of men: in a class only for them when they are over 15, in a class in which they are separated from men when they are under 15.

Some institutions have adhered to it, such as Ibn-e Sina’s Faculty of Economics, which has installed a curtain in its classes opposite the teacher, which separates the boys from the girls.

“These decisions were imposed on us, we couldn’t fight them,” said Jalil Tadjil, spokesman for the university, adding that his facility also created two separate entrances for men and women. But very few students came on Monday, “because of the unsafe climate,” he admits.

Half full glass

Even in the five floors of the corridors that surround the inner courtyard under the large glass roof of the Kabuli University Gharjistan, few visitors, there is a large photo of four students in suits and ties, winners of an inter-university computer competition.

“Less than 200 of our 1,000 students are there,” explains Noor Ali Rahmani, director of the facility.

During the meeting at the ministry on Sunday, his university clearly expressed its disagreement with the Taliban, he said.

“We said we don’t accept it [le niqab]because it is too difficult to impose, our students wear the headscarf [hijab], not the niqab. We also told them that this is not what the Quran says. ”

The country’s new teachers also want only women or “old” men whose morals have been questioned to be allowed to give money to the students.

But when can a teacher be considered old beyond all moral standards? In the face of this riddle, which seems surreal to him, Mr. Rahmani shakes his head in disaffection.

What should I do ? He wants the international community, traditional economic support for this poor country, “to put pressure on the Taliban” to soften their policies, “otherwise our students will not accept this and we will have to close the university”.

One of her computer science students, Amir Hussain, 28, confirms that the arrival of the Taliban has significantly clouded prospects for students, without predicting the university’s closure.

“Anyone who can go abroad will go,” he adds. “But the others have to obey the rules, they have no choice, otherwise they will be punished. ”

Other voices wanted to be more positive and see more of the half-full glass and progress the Taliban has made in accepting women’s education.

“Today I talked to students, they like to go to university, even veiled. This opening up of the Taliban is a major step forward, ”tweeted Zuhra Bahman, who has been running educational programs for women in the country for years.