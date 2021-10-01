Unlikely ? Centrifugal forces are growing in the Union

Berlin / Munich (dpa) – Once again, it is not Armin Laschet who sets the tone two days before the start of preliminary talks on a possible Jamaican alliance with the Greens and the FDP.

“We are ready for Jamaica. We are ready for quick discussions, for compact discussions and, above all, for very focused discussions ”- these sentences were not uttered by the boss of the CDU and candidate for the chancellor of the Union on Friday. They come from Markus Blume, the general secretary of CSU. After a change in the CSU Presidium, he added: “We, as CSU, want to do everything possible to ensure that the opportunity that exists is used.”

It is quite possible that Blume’s words sound like mockery in the ears of some members of the CDU leadership. It is true that CSU boss Markus Söder spoke of Laschet’s “clear objective” of becoming chancellor on election night. But in the days that followed completely different sounds can be heard from mighty Bavaria. “Olaf Scholz currently has the best chance of becoming chancellor – clearly,” he said on Tuesday. To many CDU members, the CSU boss seems to want to make Laschet appear weak and insecure, as he did during the campaign months.

The appearance of Blum shows one thing above all: the CSU wants and must – especially after the back and forth in the nomination process – avoid under any circumstances the impression that the Jamaican explorations on Sunday with the FDP and on Tuesday with the Greens do not have the importance to measure. Because one thing is clear: if the targeted alliance does not materialize, the fault must not lie with the CSU. Because within the CSU, a majority no longer believes in Jamaica.

One thing is stable and reliable about the Union: the quarrel of the sisters

The leader of the green parliamentary group Katrin Göring-Eckardt told the newspapers of the Funke press group in preparation for talks with the CDU / CSU on Thursday: “I do not see at the moment that the Union can be considered capable of exploring , let alone able to rule. Also internally, the Greens and the FDP reportedly signaled to the Union that the stability of a joint government had to be clarified first. Because only one thing seems stable and reliable in the Union since the election: the quarrel of the sisters. And the centrifugal forces are multiplying at the CDU.

Apparently, many CDU members are preparing more intensely for one of the few powerful positions remaining in the opposition than for possible negotiations with Jamaica. In the fight for the presidency of the parliamentary group on Tuesday, economic expert Friedrich Merz and outgoing parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) clashed. In small groups: Besides Laschet, Merz and Brinkhaus, according to a report by “Spiegel”, which was also confirmed by the German press agency, foreign politicians Norbert Röttgen and vice-CDU Jens Spahn, the minister for Health, were present.

Like Laschet, they are all from North Rhine-Westphalia, and they all want to continue playing an important role in the party in a post-Laschet period. During the exchange, writes the “Spiegel”, Merz even slammed a glass of orange juice on the table. Once again, things are not going amicably between the friends of the CDU party. And it doesn’t look like a stable CDU either.

On Friday, Merz, whom Laschet had integrated into his “future team” during the final phase of the electoral campaign, then publicly expressed his anger at the disastrous result of the elections. “The CDU has become lazy to think,” he told Funke newspapers. The CDU had “forgotten how to work thematically”. He is preparing to be “a normal and hopefully good MP.” This doesn’t give the impression that Merz trusts Laschet to forge another alliance with Jamaica. Because in fact Merz would have liked to become a minister.

How long Laschet can hold is open. He only has one thing left for the moment: he must rely on talks with the FDP and the Greens – despite all the internal overlaps. Although some members of the CDU leadership believe that initially there will only be coalition talks between the SPD, Greens and FDP, Laschet is likely hoping that they could ultimately fail due to irreconcilable substantive differences. . Then the Union would be back in the game.

Söder and Laschet at Stoiber’s birthday party

And Söder? Earlier this week he had already outlined what to do now, setting the course for Bavaria’s regional elections in two years. So he has to deliver, then he alone is responsible. One thing is clear: Söder will probably never be able to match the election results of his longtime mentor, former CSU boss and Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber. Stoiber’s maximum value in a state election was above the 60% mark.

Luckily: the CSU wanted to celebrate Stoiber’s 80th birthday on Friday evening. Söder – and Laschet have been announced. As a reminder: Angela Merkel gave Stoiber the candidacy for chancellery in 2002 – the CSU man narrowly failed. The union with Stoiber got 38.5% at the time, only 6,000 votes less than the SPD. With Laschet, the Union came to just 24.1 percent this time.