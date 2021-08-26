Unmanned Aircraft Systems UAS Market New Era of Industry and Forecast 2021-2027

According to a newly published report, the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is valued at $437457 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2020 to 2027.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are remotely piloted aircraft that play an important role in the defense and commercial sectors. They are commonly referred to as drones and are mostly known for their widespread use in various military missions such as border surveillance. These vehicles are also used to map, survey and determine weather conditions in specific areas.

The demand is expected to grow further as new technologies such as cloud computing are integrated into artificial intelligence, detection and avoidance systems, and UAVs. Incorporating artificial intelligence into UAVs not only improves their capabilities, but also allows them to perform multiple activities, such as takeoff, navigation, data capture, data transmission, and data analysis, without human intervention.

Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, IAI, Da-Jiang, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics Inc, AeroVironment, YAMAHA, Zerotech, AscTec, Xaircraft are some of the prominant Key players in the market.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAVs were widely used by the military for various missions, such as border security, and used experimentally by governments and law enforcement agencies. For civil and commercial applications, it is used by companies like Zipline to transport medical supplies, mostly for aerial photography in the entertainment and news industries. After COVID-19, the situation has changed significantly. Due to intermittent lockdowns and the implementation of social distancing protocols worldwide, UAV production was halted in 2020 due to a shortage of raw materials and manpower to perform the manufacturing operations. Even in 2021, due to the re-emergence of secondary infections, UAV production is hampered and it may take more than six months to return to pre-COVID production scale or maintain normal functioning of the UAV supply chain.

Drones have been used by the armed forces of several countries for more than a decade. The Predator UAV is the most popular. Small drones are now routinely used by ground forces. Military spending on UAV technology is expected to grow as a percentage of the military budget, providing growth opportunities for professional drone manufacturers and software developers.

UAV technology is advancing at a rapid pace. These advances are expected to increase the use of drones in a variety of fields, from commercial to military use. One of the key areas of innovation is the development of armed UAVs. The United States has long been a leader in the use of UAVs in warfare.

Based on application, the UAV market has been segmented into military, commercial, government and law enforcement, and consumer. For this UAV market segment, the military segment of the UAV market is expected to grow at an all-time high CAGR. The commercial segment of the market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this sector can be attributed to advances and advances in drone technology.

On the basis of function, the UAV market is segmented into special-purpose drones, passenger drones, inspection and monitoring drones, surveying and mapping drones, spraying and sowing drones, air cargo vehicles, and more. Special purpose drones are mainly used for military purposes, such as bait drones, swarm drones, and combat UAVs.

By system, the UAV market has been segmented into platform, payload, datalink, ground control, launch and recovery systems. Each of them performs a different function and ensures the functioning of the UAV in different applications. There are different types of payloads that can be attached to UAVs such as cameras, infrared sensors, thermal sensors, weapons, and radars. The payload segment of the UAV market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The UAV market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Market growth in this region can be attributed to growing UAV demand from emerging economies such as China and India. China is expected to lead the UAV market in the Asia Pacific region in 2021. The UAV market in India is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the growing use of drones in the country for commercial applications.

