Unveiling Thursday | Joe Biden’s New Plan to Fight COVID-19

(Washington) Joe Biden plans to unveil a six-part plan against COVID-19 on Thursday as schools reopen in a country exposed to a new pandemic outbreak fueled by the Delta variant.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 11:12 am

“The president will speak to the Americans on Thursday about his solid plan to stop the spread of the Delta variant and step up vaccination,” said a government official.

Joe Biden, who wants to “activate all levers at his disposal”, wants to present a “six-part strategy” that affects both the public and the private sector.

Back to school has revived concerns but also tensions in the US over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been increasing since the beginning of summer, while vaccination is not progressing fast enough for authorities to taste it. sanitary installations.

While a number of prerogatives fall under the powerful states, the central government has some leverage.

The White House has already imposed vaccinations on the military and introduced some form of health certificate for federal employees who have the choice of getting vaccinated or undergoing tests and various restrictive measures.

Washington also called for the vaccination of nursing home workers who receive federal grants.

According to the White House, Joe Biden intends to unveil a “six-fold” plan against COVID-19 on Thursday as schools reopen in a country facing a new outbreak of the pandemic fueled by the Delta variant .

“The president will speak to the Americans on Thursday about his solid plan to stop the spread of the Delta variant and step up vaccination,” said a government official.

Joe Biden, who wants to “activate all levers at his disposal”, wants to present a “six-part strategy” that affects both the public and the private sector.

The start of the school year has revived concerns and tensions in the US over the COVID-19 pandemic, while vaccination is not advancing fast enough to the taste of health officials.

While a number of prerogatives fall under the powerful states, the central government has some leverage.

The White House has already imposed vaccinations on the military and introduced some form of health certificate for federal employees who have the choice of getting vaccinated or undergoing tests and various restrictive measures.

Washington also called for the vaccination of nursing home workers who receive federal grants.

Joe Biden’s speech has been announced in connection with the resumption of the epidemic in the USA since the beginning of summer because of the delta variant, but also the tensions surrounding the measures to be taken to contain the epidemic.

The issue of schools in particular caused a stir, parents, but also some Republican politicians, vehemently opposed vaccination or masking requirements, especially in the southern states.