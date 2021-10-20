Urea Breath Test Systems Market to move beyond linear growth between 2021 and 2031
Urea Breath Test Systems Market
Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32645
The prevalence of H. pylori infection varies widely by geographic area, age, race, and ethnicity. This finding suggests that poor hygiene and crowded conditions may facilitate the transmission of infection. H. pylori are found in 50-80% of patients with gastric ulcers and 90% of patients with duodenal ulcers.
An estimated one in six individuals infected with H. pylori is expected to eventually develop peptic ulcer disease. This huge number of H. pylori infections will lead to the growth of the urea breath test systems market. H. pylori have been recognized as a Class I carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and as one of the strongest known risk factors for gastric malignancies.
It is studied that approximately 89% of all gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori infection and the eradication of this infection will reduce gastric cancer incidence.
Four times as many duodenal ulcers as gastric ulcers are diagnosed. Approximately 3000 deaths per year in the United States are due to duodenal ulcers and 3000 to gastric ulcers. This huge number of peptic and gastric ulcers can lead to a large market in North America.
- Sercon Ltd
- Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co Ltd.
- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.
- Beijing Richen-Force Science & Technology Co Ltd
- Kibion AB
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Kizlon Inc.
- Meridian Bioscience Inc.
- Others.
Companies offering Urea Breath Test Systems are involved in existing product upgrades, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to enhance their market position.
Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32645
Key Segments
By Product Type
- Urea Breath Test Kits
- Urea Breath Test Analyzer
By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialized Clinics
- Laboratories
- Others
About Us:
Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com