Urea Breath Test Systems Market to move beyond linear growth between 2021 and 2031

Urea Breath Test Systems Market

Photo of atulpmr atulpmrOctober 20, 2021
2
The urea breath test is a test for diagnosing the presence of a bacterium, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in the stomach. H. pylori cause inflammation, ulcers, and atrophy of the stomach. The test also may be used to demonstrate that H. pylori have been eliminated by treatment with antibiotics.The urea breath test is largely adopted for its non-invasive, fast, and most accurate results to detect the presence of active H. pylori infection. According to a study, about 50% of the world’s population is infected with H. pylori. Humans are the principal reservoir. H. pylori are considered to be contagious and passed from person to person by – saliva, dirty waterborne, and poor hygiene practices. 

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32645

The prevalence of H. pylori infection varies widely by geographic area, age, race, and ethnicity. This finding suggests that poor hygiene and crowded conditions may facilitate the transmission of infection. H. pylori are found in 50-80% of patients with gastric ulcers and 90% of patients with duodenal ulcers.

An estimated one in six individuals infected with H. pylori is expected to eventually develop peptic ulcer disease. This huge number of H. pylori infections will lead to the growth of the urea breath test systems market. H. pylori have been recognized as a Class I carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and as one of the strongest known risk factors for gastric malignancies.

It is studied that approximately 89% of all gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori infection and the eradication of this infection will reduce gastric cancer incidence.

Many testing systems and diagnostic methods have been developed over the past decade to detect H. pylori infection among which some were invasive such as rapid urease test, histology, culture, and polymerase chain reaction because they were necessarily performed without endoscopy, and others non-invasive such as serology, urea breath test, antigen determination on feces.
Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32645 

Four times as many duodenal ulcers as gastric ulcers are diagnosed. Approximately 3000 deaths per year in the United States are due to duodenal ulcers and 3000 to gastric ulcers. This huge number of peptic and gastric ulcers can lead to a large market in North America.

Some of the key players of Urea Breath Test Systems include, 

  • Sercon Ltd
  • Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co Ltd.
  • Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.
  • Beijing Richen-Force Science & Technology Co Ltd
  • Kibion AB
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Kizlon Inc.
  • Meridian Bioscience Inc.
  • Others.

Companies offering Urea Breath Test Systems are involved in existing product upgrades, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to enhance their market position.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32645

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Urea Breath Test Kits
  • Urea Breath Test Analyzer

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Specialized Clinics
  • Laboratories
  • Others

About Us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Photo of atulpmr atulpmrOctober 20, 2021
2
Photo of atulpmr

atulpmr

Related Articles

Innovation Encapsulated In Ecstasy To Drive The Automotive Fuel System Market

October 11, 2021

The Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market To Move Beyond Rigidity Backed By Innovation Between 2019 to 2029

October 6, 2021

The Flexographic Printing Technology Market To Be On The Mobility Move

October 18, 2021

Orange Essential Oil Market Revenue to Witness Significant Growth During 2018-2027

October 12, 2021
Back to top button