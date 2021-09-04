Urgent calls for more corona vaccinations for fall

Berlin (dpa) – Given the failing vaccinations in Germany, warnings of a more critical corona situation will be stronger in the months to come. Doctors fear another heavy load on intensive care units in the fall if the vaccination rate does not pick up quickly.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and cabinet doctors called on people to accept offers of vaccination. “We still need at least 5 million vaccines for a safer fall and winter,” the CDU politician wrote on Twitter on Saturday with a view to completing the vaccinations. The federal government has reminded federal states to quickly implement better protective precautions against the coronavirus in schools.

61.2 percent of the population fully vaccinated

According to Spahn, 50.9 million people, or 61.2% of the population, are now fully vaccinated with the second injection, which is usually needed. Almost 54.7 million people or 65.7% of all residents have received at least one vaccination. The vaccination rate had recently slowed. Spahn told the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” (Saturday): “The vaccination rate is still too low to avoid overloading the health system. The number of infections in unvaccinated people is more than ten times higher than in vaccinated people, and 90% of Covid patients in intensive care units are not vaccinated.

The German Society for Intensive Care Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine has warned that it is already possible to see how the Delta virus variant is spreading in closed rooms. “If we do not significantly increase the vaccination rate by October, we will have a very large increase in corona cases in intensive care units in the fall,” said President Christian Karagiannidis, the “Augsburger Allgemeine ” (Saturday). The evolution must be calculated relatively precisely in the event that the vaccination rate does not increase much.

The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Doctors (KBV) campaigned to reach out to those still undecided. “This should be the main focus of the efforts, even before the booster vaccinations,” said CEO Andreas Gassen of the German news agency. For this, simple offers of vaccination without making an appointment are useful. “We must gain confidence in vaccination and not want to impose it by force.” Vaccination is safe. “Most of them should have received this by now. And if you don’t want to understand this as an adult, then you have to reckon with infection and serious illness. This is exactly what people need to be aware of. “

Vaccinations are also an issue of the electoral campaign.

Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) urged his SPD competitor Olaf Scholz to refrain from using terms such as “guinea pigs”. “People are not guinea pigs in this country,” Laschet said in Potsdam on Saturday. Scholz had advertised the vaccinations and said at a rally in Berlin: “We all loved being your guinea pigs – we did well with the vaccination, now please do that too.” In view of Scholz, Spahn wrote on Twitter: “Such a choice of words is a great starting point for those who want to undermine trust with half-truths and lies.”

Berlin-based virologist Christian Drosten said in NDR Info’s “The Coronavirus Update” podcast (Friday): “Getting into autumn with peace of mind is a bold idea.” He believes the development will put a strain on intensive care units, other wards and emergency rooms. Sometimes it is rather a certain indifference that prevents a decision in favor of vaccination. It is a difference with Portugal or Spain. “They had a terrible social experience. Lots of deaths and real confinement, where you can only go out to shop with justification, and the military patrolling the streets. “

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek called on federal states to agree on a “clear line” on corona quarantine rules at school. It should also give health authorities “necessary leeway in individual cases,” the CDU politician told Editorial Network Germany (Saturday). She would be happy if the 14-day quarantine for children could be shortened with a smart testing strategy. So far, there have been different quarantine requirements if there is an infected child in a classroom.

Spahn also criticized in the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” that the education ministers of the Länder had not yet managed to agree on uniform rules for schools. The question is also why countries have not bought more air filters. “If, as federal minister, I had discussed tests and vaccines as some countries had discussed ventilation systems in schools, we would still have no vaccine protection.” Jena’s infectious disease specialist Mathias Pletz has warned against the premature lifting of corona measures in schools. “After everything we know about Delta, you can’t just let it go,” said the director of the Institute of Infectious Medicine and Hospital Hygiene at the Jena University Hospital of dpa.