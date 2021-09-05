Urgent calls for more vaccinations

Berlin (dpa) – Given the failing vaccinations, concerns are growing about a more critical corona situation in Germany in the fall. Doctors have warned of significant stress in intensive care units if the vaccination rate is not to rise rapidly.

Health Minister Jens Spahn once again urged people to accept offers of vaccination as soon as possible. “To spend the fall and winter safely, you need five million vaccines and more,” said the politician of the CDU in Rome on Sunday with a view to completing the vaccinations. Advice should also be given on more uniform quarantine rules for cases in schools.

In order to speed up vaccinations after the summer holidays, time is also running out, as Spahn made clear. “Now, in September, we will decide, in Germany and in Europe, how safe we ​​can get through autumn and winter,” he said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of ministers of the Health. Vaccination not only protects oneself, but also others and especially the weakest in society. 50.9 million people, or 61.2% of the population, are now fully vaccinated. Almost 54.7 million people (65.7 percent) have at least one vaccination.

Warn Intensive Care Practitioners

The German Society for Intensive Care Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine called for speed. “If we do not significantly increase the vaccination rate by October, we will have a very large increase in corona cases in intensive care units in the fall,” said Chairman Christian Karagiannidis of “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Saturday). Spahn also told the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” (Saturday): “The vaccination rate is still too low to prevent the health system from being overloaded. In intensive care units, 90% of Covid patients are not vaccinated.

No more vaccinations – but how?

Doctors in the office promote the goal of reaching those who are still undecided. “This is where efforts should be concentrated, even before the booster vaccinations,” said the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, of the German News Agency. Simple walk-in offers make sense. Spahn also draws on many people who are still thinking, who have questions – or who haven’t looked into them. “In fact, they still exist.” Many on-site offers are underway and a week of action will follow in September. Spahn also clarified: “If you don’t get the vaccine, it will have to be more difficult in some places, just because the protection is not there.”

Reachable and inaccessible

From the point of view of the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten, it is sometimes a certain indifference that prevents a decision in favor of vaccination. It’s a difference with Portugal or Spain, he said in NDR Info’s “The Coronavirus Update” podcast (Friday). “They had a terrible social experience. Lots of deaths and real confinement, where you can only go out to shop with justification, and the military patrolling the streets. Spahn said that from his perspective, there are only a “very small number” of people who have fundamentally and severely refused vaccinations. “We can and want to reach out to others.”

Vaccinations as an electoral issue

Vaccinations are also an issue of the electoral campaign. Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) urged his SPD competitor Olaf Scholz to refrain from using terms such as “guinea pigs”. “People are not guinea pigs in this country,” he said in Potsdam on Saturday. Scholz promotes vaccinations and said at a show in Berlin: “We all loved being your guinea pigs – we did well with the vaccination, now please do that too.”

Four million and no end in sight

Four waves, more than four million people infected: this is how the evolution of the pandemic in Germany could be summed up extremely briefly. On Sunday, the number of known infections surpassed the four million mark for the first time. The spread cannot be stopped at this time. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the seven-day incidence was now 83.1. This is the highest value since mid-May. At the highs of the second and third waves, the value was a little more than double. The number of people who have to go to clinics with Corona is also increasing, but less rapidly. There are now over 1,250 people in intensive care units. Doctors see the load limit at 5,000.

Beware of the risk of infection – with huge differences

The virus is currently particularly rife among young people. According to the RKI, the incidence over 7 days among 10 to 19 year olds was recently over 170. By way of comparison: this is 17 times more infections than among 75 to 79 year olds. The reasons are probably lower vaccination rates for boys and more contact with other people. What’s also notable about the incidences is that far fewer infections are being reported in the eastern federal states, despite somewhat lower vaccination rates. The 7-day incidence in Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia was around 115, in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt less than 30. Why is not entirely clear.

Vaccination protects

The risk of having to go to hospital with Corona is currently extremely low for those who have been vaccinated. This shows a new RKI assessment from Friday. For example, the risk of hospitalization related to Corona was recently more than five times higher for the unvaccinated than for the vaccinated. The RKI indicates the effectiveness of vaccination for hospital admission to be approximately 95% for people over 18 years of age.

Protection reminders in schools

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) called on states to agree on a “clear line” on corona rules in schools. She would be happy if the 14-day quarantine could be shortened with a smart testing strategy, she told the editorial network in Germany. Until now, the requirements were different when there was an infected child in a classroom. The health ministers of the Länder want to discuss this Monday “the most uniform rules possible”, as declared the President of Bavaria Klaus Holetschek (CSU). The director of the Institute of Infectious Medicine at the University Hospital of Jena, Mathias Pletz, has warned against the reckless lifting of corona measures in schools. “From everything we know about Delta, you can’t give up.”