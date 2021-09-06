US$ 10,515.7 Million, Railway Braking System Market is Emerging with 3.7% of CAGR by 2027 In terms of revenue, the global railway braking system market was valued at US$ 8,909.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,515.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

companies offering railway braking system and manufacturing rail vehicles, such as Webtac Corporation, Bombardier Inc., are contributing toward strengthening the regional railway sector, which, in turn, would drive the market. Any product development or R&D for the future development of rail transit would contribute toward the adoption of complementary systems including braking systems in the region. Also, growing significance of high-speed rail is other aspect projected to contribute toward the adoption of railway braking system and thus, influencing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape: Railway Braking System Market: ABB Ltd.; akebono brake industry Co., Ltd; Alstom SA; Amsted Rail; DAKO-CZ, A.S; Frenoplast; Knorr-Bremse AG; NABTESCO CORPORATION; SABRE RAIL SERVICES LTD.; and Wabtec Corporation

Furthermore, the concept of automated and driverless vehicle is consistently making a huge transition in transport systems. The idea of autonomous driving is making its entry in the railway sector. In Europe, automatic train operation is becoming a latest trend impacting the railway sector of the region. In October 2019, six German companies, led by Siemens Mobility, started a joint project named “AStriD” – Autonome Straßenbahn im Depot” (Autonomous Tram in Depot). In this project, the participants would examine autonomous tram in automated depot.

