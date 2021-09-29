US and Qatar sanction Hezbollah financiers

(Washington) The US announced on Wednesday sanctions with Qatar against a network of “financiers” of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, an ally of Iran, which are presented as one of the “most important” joint anti-terrorism measures with the Gulf states.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 12:07 pm

Seven Gulf monarchy nationals and a Qatari company have been blacklisted as “terrorists” by the US Treasury Department as suspected members of a Hezbollah “funding network” that Washington itself regards as a “terrorist organization”.

Specifically, their potential assets in the United States will be frozen and denied access to the American financial system.

Doha has taken similar steps.

Among the victims, Qatar’s Ali Reda Hassan al-Banai and Ali Reda al-Qassabi Lari are accused by the Treasury of “sending tens of millions of dollars” to Hezbollah.

These sanctions are “one of the most important joint measures that we have taken with a partner member of the Gulf Cooperation Council” and “underscore our extensive bilateral cooperation to combat the financing of terrorism,” said the head of US diplomacy Antony Blinken in a statement.

The other Gulf states, sometimes also the USA, have accused Qatar in the past of being too close to Iran or even of supporting Islamist movements. But under pressure from Washington eager to form an anti-Tehran front, Doha finally made peace with its powerful neighbors Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

And the United States has grown ever closer to that ally who proved indispensable in leaving Afghanistan.