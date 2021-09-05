US Army Sees Looming Civil War in Afghanistan

US Chief of Staff Milley expressed concern that terrorist groups could take advantage of the dangerous situation in Afghanistan.

Washington / Ramstein (AP) – US Chief of Staff Mark Milley has expressed concern that Afghanistan could slide into civil war after the Taliban came to power and the international troops withdrew.

“I don’t know if the Taliban will be able to consolidate their position of power and establish a government,” Milley told Fox News on Saturday in an interview at Ramstein US Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate. “My military assessment is that the situation is likely to turn into a civil war.”

Terrorist groups can take advantage of the power vacuum

Such a development could in turn lead terrorist groups to take advantage of the power vacuum in Afghanistan, Milley warned. It is feared that al-Qaida regroups, that Islamic State (IS) extremists expand their influence “or that a large number of other terrorist groups” are spreading in the Hindu Kush. “It could be that within 12, 24 or 36 months we will see how terrorism, from this region, is developing again. And we’re going to watch it. “

With the withdrawal of the last American soldiers from Kabul airport on Tuesday evening, the international mission in Afghanistan came to an end after nearly 20 years. The most important argument of the US government in favor of the troop withdrawal was that the Al Qaeda terrorist network had in fact been dismantled and was no longer able to attack targets in the United States from there. According to the United Nations, al-Qaeda was already present in almost one in two Afghan provinces before the withdrawal of international troops.