US Army Sees Looming Civil War in Afghanistan |

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 5, 2021
0

US Chief of Staff Milley expressed concern that terrorist groups could take advantage of the dangerous situation in Afghanistan.

Washington / Ramstein (AP) – US Chief of Staff Mark Milley has expressed concern that Afghanistan could slide into civil war after the Taliban came to power and the international troops withdrew.

“I don’t know if the Taliban will be able to consolidate their position of power and establish a government,” Milley told Fox News on Saturday in an interview at Ramstein US Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate. “My military assessment is that the situation is likely to turn into a civil war.”

Terrorist groups can take advantage of the power vacuum

Such a development could in turn lead terrorist groups to take advantage of the power vacuum in Afghanistan, Milley warned. It is feared that al-Qaida regroups, that Islamic State (IS) extremists expand their influence “or that a large number of other terrorist groups” are spreading in the Hindu Kush. “It could be that within 12, 24 or 36 months we will see how terrorism, from this region, is developing again. And we’re going to watch it. “

With the withdrawal of the last American soldiers from Kabul airport on Tuesday evening, the international mission in Afghanistan came to an end after nearly 20 years. The most important argument of the US government in favor of the troop withdrawal was that the Al Qaeda terrorist network had in fact been dismantled and was no longer able to attack targets in the United States from there. According to the United Nations, al-Qaeda was already present in almost one in two Afghan provinces before the withdrawal of international troops.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 5, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Iran | New president is open to diplomacy but will not give in to sanctions

Iran | New president is open to diplomacy but will not give in to sanctions

August 6, 2021
Photo of Richard Branson successfully completed his journey

Richard Branson successfully completed his journey

July 30, 2021
Photo of 3 types of cancer linked to pesticide use in the workplace, according to a study – la Nouvelle Tribune

3 types of cancer linked to pesticide use in the workplace, according to a study – la Nouvelle Tribune

July 29, 2021
Photo of “Security Threats” | Americans urged to avoid Kabul airport

“Security Threats” | Americans urged to avoid Kabul airport

August 21, 2021
Back to top button