US bans three brands

The United States Medicines Agency has banned three brands of electronic cigarettes from being marketed in the United States. These are the products of the JD Nova Group LLC, Great American Vapes and Vapor Salon groups. These three brands contain e-cigarettes with the flavors “cola”, “apple crumble” or “cinnamon cereal”. According to the press release published by the US Food and Drug Administration, the products that are on this list and are already on the American market must simply be withdrawn.

The decision was made on the basis of the finding that the products are not beneficial to the health of consumers. “Congress has given the FDA the power to regulate tobacco products in order to protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco use through science-based regulations,” said the chief executive in the statement. Acting FDA Janet Woodcock.

“Juul” is not affected

“We know that flavored tobacco products are very attractive to young people, so assessing their potential or actual impact on consumption by young people is a key factor in deciding which product to market,” she continued. Note that the Juul brand is not affected by this decision by the American Medicines Agency for the time being. Other products are still being investigated.

