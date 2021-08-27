US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2026

The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) market.

Top Leading Companies of US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market are – Intersect ENT, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation (Entellus Medical, Inc.), Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.) and others.

Executive Summary:

Sinusitis can be divided into Acute Sinusitis, Recurrent Acute Rhinosinusitis (RARS) and chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS), on the basis of the duration of the episode of sinusitis and its severity. The treatment options for the sinusitis can be over-the-counter treatment, medical management and surgery. The OTC treatment includes decongestants, antihistamines, pain relievers and nasal irrigation. Medical management includes antibiotics and oral and nasal steroids. The sinus surgeries are mainly of two types: Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD).

The US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e 2021-2025 tremendously. The drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market is expected to increase due to surging healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of sinus related disorders, growing treatment in physician’s office, limitations of FESS, favorable government initiatives for promoting the use of sinus stents, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, use of oral steroids and packing material, etc.

