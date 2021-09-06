US E-Bike Market Report 2021-26 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “United States E-Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the United States e-bike market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

E-bikes, also called electronic bikes, are battery-powered bicycles comprising an electric motor, battery, and a drivetrain. These bikes primarily use lead-acid batteries that enable them to cover long distances on a single charge. They promote cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and flexibility to users and reduce stress and depression. Furthermore, e-bikes have emerged as an ecologically sustainable mode of transportation as they help in reducing the carbon emissions.

Market Trends

In the United States, the rising consumer concerns towards the depletion of conventional fossil fuels and soaring fuel prices are primarily driving the demand for e-bikes. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for reducing carbon emission levels from fuel-based vehicles has also propelled the market growth. Additionally, several regional companies are emphasizing on the integration of e-bikes with numerous advanced technologies, such as Internet-of-Things, GPS, AI, etc., which have led to numerous product innovations. The introduction of smart e-bikes that are wirelessly connected to numerous software applications for displaying bike speed, battery status, power levels, and distance covered, will continue to further catalyze the market growth in the U.S.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States E-Bike Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode, Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Design, Application and Region.

Breakup by Mode:

Throttle
Pedal Assist

Breakup by Motor Type:

Hub Motor
Mid Drive
Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Acid
Lithium Ion
Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)
Others

Breakup by Class:

Class I
Class II
Class III

Breakup by Design:

Foldable
Non-Foldable

Breakup by Application:

Mountain/Trekking Bikes
City/Urban
Cargo
Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast
Midwest
South
West

