US Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact Introduction, Definition, Demand, Opportunities, Future Plans and Industry Scope by 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Heavy Construction Equipment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Heavy Construction Equipment Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The US heavy construction equipment market was valued at US$ 38,382.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 52,477.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Heavy construction machinery are highly versatile machines predominantly used in various applications such as highway/road construction, power generation, quarry & excavation, residential and nonresidential buildings construction, special underground engineering projects, material handling, and irrigation. Skidders, excavators, wheel loaders, off-highway trucks, dozers, compactors, forwarders, backhoe loaders, motor graders, and many other machines help in saving time and human efforts while transporting and lifting heavy loads, compacting the road surface, and other functions. Growing infrastructural projects, such as construction of highways and residential buildings, and increasing agricultural and mining activities are driving to the growth of the US heavy construction equipment market. In addition, electric-powered equipment are getting adopted among the end user to ensure zero-emission in the environment to comply with government rules and regulations for reducing carbon emission levels. Moreover, rising scope of developing and using autonomous construction equipment is forecasted to influence the demand for heavy construction equipment in the US during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Heavy Construction Equipment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Heavy Construction Equipment Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd

AB Volvo

Caterpillar

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd

Doosan Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Heavy Construction Equipment Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US Heavy Construction Equipment market segments and regions.

US Heavy Construction Equipment Market – by Type

Road Rollers

Excavators

Graders

Dump Trucks

Loaders

Forklifts

US Heavy Construction Equipment Market – by Application

Mining

Excavation

Earthmoving

Lifting

Material Handling

Transportation

US Heavy Construction Equipment Market – by Industry

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Manufacturing

Others

The research on the US Heavy Construction Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Heavy Construction Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Heavy Construction Equipment market.

