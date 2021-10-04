US Lawful Interception Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends & Future Scope 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Lawful Interception Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Lawful Interception Market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Lawful interception (LI) is an electronic surveillance process, wherein a network operator collects and provides intercepted calls and data to law enforcement agencies. It legally sanctions the access to target-based monitoring of public communication channels, including messages, telephone calls, and emails, while ensuring privacy protection. LI exhibits low operational costs and high-security standards, and is compatible with existing networks. It assists in collecting evidence against criminal activities on account of which it is considered a crucial tool in the investigation process.
United States Lawful Interception Market Trends:
The proliferation of smart devices, easy internet connectivity, and the increasing exchange of information through open internet protocol (IP)-based communication networks are primarily driving the United States LI market growth. This has resulted in an increase in illegal online activities and complex security threats, which is promoting the adoption of LI in the country. The Federal Government of the United States (US Federal Government) is implementing policies regarding the periodic monitoring of illicit activities across various communication networks, which is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, improvements in smart device tracking systems are positively influencing the market growth across the country.
United States Lawful Interception Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Network Technology:
- Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)
- Long Term Evolution (LTE)
- Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
- Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
- Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
- Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)
- Others
Breakup by Device:
- Mediation Devices
- Routers
- Intercept Access Point (IAP)
- Gateways
- Switches
- Management Servers
- Others
Breakup by Communication Content:
- Voice Communication
- Video
- Text Messaging
- Facsimile
- Digital Pictures
- File Transfer
- Others
Breakup by Service:
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- System Integrators
Breakup by End User:
- Government & Public Affairs
- Law Enforcement Agencies
- Small & Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
