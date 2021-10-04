US Lawful Interception Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends & Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Lawful Interception Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Lawful Interception Market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Lawful interception (LI) is an electronic surveillance process, wherein a network operator collects and provides intercepted calls and data to law enforcement agencies. It legally sanctions the access to target-based monitoring of public communication channels, including messages, telephone calls, and emails, while ensuring privacy protection. LI exhibits low operational costs and high-security standards, and is compatible with existing networks. It assists in collecting evidence against criminal activities on account of which it is considered a crucial tool in the investigation process.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Lawful Interception Market Trends:

The proliferation of smart devices, easy internet connectivity, and the increasing exchange of information through open internet protocol (IP)-based communication networks are primarily driving the United States LI market growth. This has resulted in an increase in illegal online activities and complex security threats, which is promoting the adoption of LI in the country. The Federal Government of the United States (US Federal Government) is implementing policies regarding the periodic monitoring of illicit activities across various communication networks, which is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, improvements in smart device tracking systems are positively influencing the market growth across the country.

United States Lawful Interception Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Network Technology:

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

Others

Breakup by Device:

Mediation Devices

Routers

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Gateways

Switches

Management Servers

Others

Breakup by Communication Content:

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messaging

Facsimile

Digital Pictures

File Transfer

Others

Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

System Integrators

Breakup by End User:

Government & Public Affairs

Law Enforcement Agencies

Small & Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

