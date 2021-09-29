US military contradicts Biden at hearing in Afghanistan

Washington (AP) – Senior US military officials have contradicted President Joe Biden’s statements about troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During a hearing in the US Senate on Tuesday, Chief of Staff Mark Milley and General Kenneth McKenzie, the US commander in charge of the region, said they personally believed it was best to leave 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan. None of them wanted to comment on the advice they gave the president in a confidential conversation.

McKenzie, however, made it clear that his personal assessment shaped his recommendation to the president. Milley pointed out that he had previously warned of withdrawing troops too quickly in the fall of 2020 – and has stuck to it to this day. Biden explicitly said in an interview in August that none of his top military advisers told him to keep 2,500 troops in the country.

Military use ended after almost 20 years

The last American troops left Afghanistan at the end of August. This ended the international military operation in the country after nearly 20 years – as did the military evacuation mission for Western citizens and vulnerable Afghans. The Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August. The international withdrawal was made difficult by their campaign of rapid conquest and turned out to be chaotic. Overall, the withdrawal of the Americans from Afghanistan has sparked some criticism and misunderstanding from around the world.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump laid the groundwork for this – thanks to a deal with the Taliban that originally called for a withdrawal by May 1. This agreement was in fact aimed at a political solution. Several months after taking office, Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops would be unconditionally withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 at the latest. In July, Biden moved the full withdrawal date to August 31.

In mid-August, shortly after the fall of Kabul, Biden gave an interview to ABC television. In response to the question of warnings from military advisers against too rapid a withdrawal of troops, he indicated that there had been different views on this matter. When asked, Biden made it clear that “none” of his military advisers recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.

Conflicting statements

The hearing statements contradict this. McKenzie said he would not disclose his recommendation to the president. However, he added, “But I will tell you my honest opinion, and my honest opinion and perspective shaped my recommendation.” He was of the opinion that 2,500 American troops should remain in Afghanistan. In the fall of 2020, during Trump’s tenure, he was also in favor of abandoning the 4,500 American troops stationed in Afghanistan at the time. He believed that the withdrawal of troops would inevitably lead to the collapse of the Afghan security forces and ultimately the Afghan government.

Milley agreed with the assessment. He also warned in the fall of 2020 that a too rapid withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan could lead to a “complete takeover by the Taliban” or to a “general civil war”. “It was a year ago, and my assessment has remained the same to this day,” he said. The sudden collapse of the Afghan army and government was not seen “absolutely” coming. The Secret Service expected the Taliban to come to power in late fall or winter, possibly next spring as well.

McKenzie said in general, referring to Biden’s assessments of Afghanistan, “I’m sure the president heard all the recommendations and listened to them very carefully.”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki denied claims that Biden misled the public about what senior military officials advised him. There were different points of view, and the chairman made it clear. With a view to a possible continued deployment of 2,500 troops, she argued that this would have meant escalation given the deal with the Taliban and that ultimately it would have been necessary to reinforce troops beyond. . No one said 2,500 American troops would still be enough in five years.

Even Psaki declined to comment on exactly what specific recommendations Biden had received from whom prior to his decision. All she said was that the president had asked for clear recommendations without going unnoticed and that he welcomed the openness and the debate with his advisers. But he doesn’t always agree with all the advice. “Ultimately, whoever the board is, the decision is up to them. He is the commander-in-chief. He’s the president, “Psaki said. And Biden decided to end the war after 20 years.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted during the Senate hearing that the level of corruption and poor leadership of the Afghan leadership had not been recognized. Nor has it been seen that the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban demoralized the Afghan armed forces. Milley also said: “It is clear, it is evident that the war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms we wanted.