US plane flies in the eye of Hurricane Ida

A U.S. Army aircraft was flying through the eye of Hurricane Ida when the Category 4 storm hit Louisiana.

Posted on Aug 30, 2021 11:55 am

The hurricane killed at least one near New Orleans and flooded large coastal areas.

Classified in Category 4 with winds of 150 mph, when it began directly hitting the coasts of this southern state of the United States just before noon on Sunday, the hurricane gradually weakened during the night and was recognized as a tropical storm by Monday morning the American Meteorological Agency classified services.

On the local Monday at 4 a.m., the storm weakened further with wind speeds of 97 km / h as it penetrated inland, the weather services said.

