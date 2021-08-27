US Rent-to-Own Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Business Opportunities till 2026

The US Rent-to-Own Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the US Rent-to-Own market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the US Rent-to-Own market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the US Rent-to-Own market.

Top Leading Companies of US Rent-to-Own Market are – Rent-A-Center Inc., Aaron’s Inc., goeasy Ltd. and others.

Executive Summary:

Rent-to own refers to an agreement in which the buyer has the option to become the owner of the property/goods, after a certain period of fixed time and payment. Previously, rent-to-own agreements explicitly dealt in the purchasing of homes/property only, but nowadays rent-to-own industry comprises of dealers that rent furniture, appliances, home electronics, and jewelry as well to the consumers.

The rent to own agreement has prospective financial advantages and offer benefits to both owner and renter. In such agreements, the buyers have immediate access to household goods for a relatively low week or monthly payment, typically without any down payment or credit check. As the buyer has to make a small payment weekly/monthly, so it does not create much financial burden on him/her.

A rent-to-own agreement is made up of two agreements: a standard lease agreement and an option to purchase. A consumer who respects the terms of the contract and pays all rents before acquiring the good leased, generally pays, in total, twice even three times the actual value of the good.

